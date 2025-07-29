BML 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
BOP 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.08%)
CNERGY 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CPHL 83.64 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.71%)
DCL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
DGKC 174.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.22%)
FCCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.34%)
FFL 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
GCIL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
HUBC 149.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.58%)
LOTCHEM 20.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 83.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
NBP 123.56 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.42%)
PAEL 41.57 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.56%)
PIAHCLA 21.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
POWER 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
PPL 168.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.11%)
PREMA 40.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.89%)
PRL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
PTC 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.47%)
SNGP 117.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
SSGC 43.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.32%)
TPLP 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.65%)
TREET 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
TRG 56.08 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.8%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,373 Increased By 91.3 (0.64%)
BR30 39,969 Increased By 69 (0.17%)
KSE100 140,061 Increased By 680.8 (0.49%)
KSE30 42,807 Increased By 178.4 (0.42%)
Jul 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro under pressure as US-EU trade deal fails to impress

Reuters Published 29 Jul, 2025 10:53am

SINGAPORE: The euro struggled to recoup its steep losses on Tuesday as investors sobered up to the fact that terms of the trade deal between the U.S. and the European Union favoured the former and hardly lifted the economic outlook of the bloc.

France, on Monday, called the framework trade agreement a “dark day” for Europe, saying the bloc had caved in to U.S. President Donald Trump with an unbalanced deal that slapped a headline 15% tariff on EU goods.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said his economy would suffer “significant” damage due to the agreed tariffs.

The euro slid 1.3% in the previous session, its sharpest one-day percentage fall in over two months, on worries about growth and as euro-area government bond yields fell.

The common currency last traded 0.07% higher at $1.1594.

“It hasn’t taken long for markets to conclude that this relatively good news is still, in absolute terms, bad news as far as the near term implications for euro zone growth are concerned,” said Ray Attrill, head of FX research at National Australia Bank.

“The deal has been roundly condemned by France while others - including German Chancellor Merz, are playing up the negative consequences for exporters, and with that, economic growth.”

The slide in the euro in turn boosted the dollar, which jumped 1% against a basket of currencies overnight.

Dollar gains against major peers

The dollar held on to gains on Tuesday and knocked sterling to a two-month low of $1.3349. The yen edged marginally higher to 148.49 per dollar.

The dollar index steadied at 98.67.

“While the U.S. dollar’s strength… may reflect the perception that the new U.S.-EU deal is lopsided in favour of the U.S., the U.S. dollar’s strength may also reflect a feeling that the U.S. is re-engaging with the EU and with its major allies,” said Thierry Wizman, global FX and rates strategist at Macquarie Group.

Still, Trump said on Monday most trading partners that do not negotiate separate trade deals would soon face tariffs of 15% to 20% on their exports to the United States, well above the broad 10% tariff he set in April.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar eased 0.05% to $0.6518, while the New Zealand dollar was little changed at $0.5972.

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1813 per dollar.

Top U.S. and Chinese economic officials met in Stockholm on Monday for more than five hours of talks aimed at resolving long-standing economic disputes at the centre of a trade war between the world’s top two economies, seeking to extend a truce by three months.

Apart from trade negotiations, focus this week is also on rate decisions from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan (BOJ).

Both central banks are expected to stand pat on rates, but traders will watch subsequent comments to gauge the timing of their next moves.

Euro Dollar

Comments

200 characters

Euro under pressure as US-EU trade deal fails to impress

Buying momentum persists, KSE-100 gains ovr 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Fiscal deficit: FD fails to synchronize data

Jun-Apr 2025: SBP buys $7.2bn from domestic FX market to boost reserves

FBR forms body to review licences for ST integration

Mass shooting at Manhattan skyscraper leaves 5 dead, including gunman

Oil slips amid economic concerns, US rate decision awaited

APTMA seeks 200bps policy rate cut

PM asks provinces, AJK & GB to partner for cashless economy

Minister orders Ogra to review gas firms’ revenue needs

Read more stories