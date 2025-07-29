BML 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
BOP 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.08%)
CNERGY 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CPHL 83.64 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.71%)
DCL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
DGKC 174.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.22%)
FCCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.34%)
FFL 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
GCIL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
HUBC 149.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.58%)
LOTCHEM 20.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 83.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
NBP 123.56 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.42%)
PAEL 41.57 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.56%)
PIAHCLA 21.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
POWER 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
PPL 168.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.11%)
PREMA 40.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.89%)
PRL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
PTC 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.47%)
SNGP 117.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
SSGC 43.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.32%)
TPLP 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.65%)
TREET 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
TRG 56.08 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.8%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,373 Increased By 91.3 (0.64%)
BR30 39,969 Increased By 69 (0.17%)
KSE100 140,061 Increased By 680.8 (0.49%)
KSE30 42,807 Increased By 178.4 (0.42%)
Jul 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil slips amid economic concerns, US rate decision awaited

Reuters Published 29 Jul, 2025 10:55am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid uncertainty about the global economic outlook following the U.S.-EU trade deal, and as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision.

Brent crude futures were down 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $69.98 a barrel at 0425 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $66.60, down 11 cents, or 0.2%.

Both contracts settled more than 2% higher in the previous session, and Brent touched its highest level since July 18 on Monday.

The trade agreement between the United States and the European Union, while imposing a 15% import tariff on most EU goods, sidestepped a full-blown trade war between the two major allies that would have rippled across nearly a third of global trade and dimmed the outlook for fuel demand.

The agreement also calls for $750 billion of EU purchases of U.S. energy in the coming years, which analysts say the EU has virtually no chance of meeting, while European companies are to invest $600 billion in the U.S. over the course of President Donald Trump’s second term.

While the U.S.-EU trade deal finalisation came as a relief for global markets amid heightened uncertainty, the timeline and milestones targeted for the investments are unclear, said ANZ analysts in a note.

“We think the 15% rate will pose headwinds to the Euro area’s growth outlook but is unlikely to push the economy into recession.”

Meanwhile, top economic officials from the U.S. and China met in Stockholm on Monday for more than five hours of talks to resolve longstanding economic disputes at the centre of a trade war between the world’s top two economies. The discussions are expected to resume on Tuesday.

Oil market participants are also awaiting the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee meeting on July 29-30, where the Fed iswidely expected to hold rates but could signal a dovish tilt amid signs of cooling inflation, said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at brokerage Phillip Nova.

“Momentum favors the upside in the near term, but the market is vulnerable to volatility triggered by central bank surprises or a breakdown in trade negotiations,” said Sachdeva.

“The likelihood of an economic slowdown and the Federal Reserve’s potential rate cuts remain uncertain, limiting the upside in oil.”

Meanwhile, Trump set a new deadline on Monday of “10 or 12 days” for Russia to make progress toward ending the war in Ukraine or face sanctions. Trump has threatened sanctions on both Russia and buyers of its exports unless progress is made.

Crude Oil oil supply Oil oil price oil industry

Comments

200 characters

Oil slips amid economic concerns, US rate decision awaited

Buying momentum persists, KSE-100 gains ovr 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Fiscal deficit: FD fails to synchronize data

Jun-Apr 2025: SBP buys $7.2bn from domestic FX market to boost reserves

FBR forms body to review licences for ST integration

Mass shooting at Manhattan skyscraper leaves 5 dead, including gunman

APTMA seeks 200bps policy rate cut

PM asks provinces, AJK & GB to partner for cashless economy

Minister orders Ogra to review gas firms’ revenue needs

Read more stories