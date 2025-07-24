Imran Khan’s sons meet US Congressman Brad Sherman

Sulaiman Khan and Kasim Khan, sons of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, met with US Congressman Brad Sherman in Washington to kick off a campaign to garner international support for their father’s release.

In a post on X, the congressman shared that he was concerned to hear that Imran remained isolated from his family, friends, attorneys, and doctors.

“His sons also shared that his physical health may be deteriorating,” Sherman wrote.

“The people of Pakistan deserve to have their leaders be treated fairly under the law.”

The meeting comes amid their plans of reportedly returning to Pakistan to join rallies in Pakistan calling for their Imran Khan’s release.

The son’s have been slowly gaining momentum in the media, even appearing on a recent podcast to speak out against the “inhumane conditions” under which he was being unlawfully held.

Imran, imprisoned since August 2023, is serving a sentence at the Adiala Jail in £190 million corruption case and also faces pending trials under the Anti-Terrorism Act related to the May 9, 2023 protests.

Meanwhile, the two brothers earlier met US special presidential envoy Richard Grenell in California.

In a photo shared on X, Grenell stood alongside the Khans and US Commission on International Religious Freedom Vice Chairman Dr Asif Mahmood.

Grenell issued a rallying message: “Stay strong… millions around the world are sick of political prosecutions. You are not alone.”