BML 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.97%)
BOP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.38%)
CNERGY 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
CPHL 81.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
DCL 13.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 171.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.2%)
FCCL 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.83%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
GCIL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.03%)
HUBC 151.87 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.61%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
KOSM 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 82.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
NBP 120.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.34%)
PAEL 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
PIAHCLA 21.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
POWER 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.12%)
PPL 167.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.15%)
PREMA 40.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
PRL 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.35%)
PTC 23.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
SNGP 116.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
SSGC 44.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.4%)
TELE 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
TREET 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
TRG 56.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 14,278 Decreased By -54.2 (-0.38%)
BR30 39,823 Increased By 85.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 139,089 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.12%)
KSE30 42,531 Decreased By -97 (-0.23%)
Jul 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran Khan’s sons meet US Congressman Brad Sherman

BR Web Desk Published 24 Jul, 2025 10:51am

Sulaiman Khan and Kasim Khan, sons of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, met with US Congressman Brad Sherman in Washington to kick off a campaign to garner international support for their father’s release.

In a post on X, the congressman shared that he was concerned to hear that Imran remained isolated from his family, friends, attorneys, and doctors.

“His sons also shared that his physical health may be deteriorating,” Sherman wrote.

“The people of Pakistan deserve to have their leaders be treated fairly under the law.”

The meeting comes amid their plans of reportedly returning to Pakistan to join rallies in Pakistan calling for their Imran Khan’s release.

The son’s have been slowly gaining momentum in the media, even appearing on a recent podcast to speak out against the “inhumane conditions” under which he was being unlawfully held.

Imran, imprisoned since August 2023, is serving a sentence at the Adiala Jail in £190 million corruption case and also faces pending trials under the Anti-Terrorism Act related to the May 9, 2023 protests.

Meanwhile, the two brothers earlier met US special presidential envoy Richard Grenell in California.

In a photo shared on X, Grenell stood alongside the Khans and US Commission on International Religious Freedom Vice Chairman Dr Asif Mahmood.

Grenell issued a rallying message: “Stay strong… millions around the world are sick of political prosecutions. You are not alone.”

US Congress Imran Khan Imran Khan's sons Release of Imran Khan Sulaiman and Kasim

Comments

200 characters

Imran Khan’s sons meet US Congressman Brad Sherman

Positive sentiments return, KSE-100 gains nearly 300 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar amid reported crackdown

Iesco, Fesco and Gepco set for sell-off by Dec-end

Oil prices climb on US trade optimism, drop in crude stockpiles

Pakistan’s bread maker shifts to renewable energy, targets 1MW solar capacity to cut costs

Pakistan’s PNSC partners with Chinese firm to explore maritime investments

Russian plane with nearly 50 aboard goes missing in country’s east

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi expands flight operations in Pakistan

Trump to visit Federal Reserve on Thursday, White House says

Read more stories