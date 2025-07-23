BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
Imran Khan’s sons meet Trump aide to launch US campaign for father’s release

BR Web Desk Published 23 Jul, 2025 06:40pm

Sulaiman Khan (28) and Kasim Khan (26), sons of jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, have met with U.S. special presidential envoy Richard Grenell in California to kick off a campaign to garner international support for their father’s release.

The brothers made a bold public debut in May, highlighting their father’s imprisonment since August 2023 at Pakistan’s Adiala Jail.

Serving a sentence related to a £190 million corruption conviction, Imran Khan is also facing ongoing trials under the Anti‑Terrorism Act linked to the May 9, 2023, protests.

In a photo shared on X, Richard Grenell stood alongside the Khans and U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom Vice Chairman Dr Asif Mahmood. Grenell issued a rallying message: “Stay strong… millions around the world are sick of political prosecutions. You are not alone.”

Mahmood expressed admiration for the brothers’ determination and praised Grenell’s support, calling it a stand for justice and principle .

In a previous May interview, Sulaiman and Kasim revealed they had “exhausted” legal and diplomatic channels, alleging their father was held in “complete isolation” in a cell likened to those used for death row inmates, without access to lawyers or doctors . They appealed directly to high‑profile figures, especially former U.S. President Donald Trump, to generate global pressure in support of Imran Khan’s basic human rights .

The siblings are now focusing on a campaign to confront what they describe as a suppressive wave against dissent in Pakistan.

Their U.S. launch is expected to coincide with a planned protest movement in Pakistan scheduled for early August, marking the second year since Imran Khan’s arrest.

Although Pakistani officials have not formally reacted, Barrister Aqeel Malik, the Minister of State for Law and Justice, noted that Article 16 of Pakistan’s constitution does not extend to foreigners, and that violating visa rules could lead to consequences.

Meanwhile, political voices within the ruling PML‑N are split over whether the Khans should be allowed to return to Pakistan.

