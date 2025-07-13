BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 52 (0.38%)
BR30 39,851 Increased By 184.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-13

Nationwide protest campaign: PTI lawmakers step up efforts aimed at getting party founder released

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 13 Jul, 2025 03:02am

ISLAMABAD: In a bold move escalating the political heat, opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers departed Islamabad for Lahore on Saturday, gearing up to hammer out a nationwide protest campaign aimed at securing the release of their jailed leader Imran Khan.

The high-stakes meeting which will take place in Lahore will also chart the party’s future political strategy. The delegation includes members of the National Assembly, Senate, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly, signaling PTI’s determination to consolidate its fragmented ranks.

“Our first meeting in Lahore will finalise the movement through to August 5,” KP Chief Minister and senior PTI figure Ali Amin Gandapur told reporters on departure – though he remained tight-lipped on the finer details.

Arrest warrants for 63 PTI workers issued

The timing is crucial: The meeting comes on the heels of last month’s fiery clash in the Punjab Assembly. On June 27, PTI lawmakers vehemently protested during Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s address, an uproar that prompted the assembly speaker to suspend 26 PTI members for 15 sessions – a move seen by PTI as a calculated political hit.

PTI leaders vowed the Lahore gathering would send a clear message of solidarity with the suspended lawmakers and lay the groundwork for an aggressive protest campaign.

“This is not a rally,” insisted Gohar Khan, acting PTI chairman, briefing the media before departure. “We have summoned a parliamentary party meeting to finalise our future strategy.” He confirmed the Punjab government has been formally notified of the meeting.

Meanwhile, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja emphasised the party’s unwavering resolve, asserting, “The return of the sons of Imran Khan is their fundamental right, and they will return.”

Raja stressed the delegation’s trip is strictly for strategic discussions, promising a swift return after meetings over the weekend. He highlighted the critical state of the nation’s political and economic landscape and voiced concern over the perceived erosion of constitutional rights: “Article 19 is our fundamental right, and this right has been taken away from us.”

The PTI, he said, is eager to reconnect with the public and “listen to their issues” amid growing unrest.

This planned protest surge follows a bruising Supreme Court ruling last week, which upheld the Election Commission’s controversial refusal to allot PTI reserved parliamentary seats for women and minorities – a blow directly tied to the party losing its electoral symbol ahead of the February 2024 general elections. Forced to run as independents, PTI-backed candidates won the most general seats but were denied the proportional reserved seats by the ECP, triggering fierce backlash.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

protest Ali Amin Gandapur PTI Imran Khan

Comments

200 characters

Nationwide protest campaign: PTI lawmakers step up efforts aimed at getting party founder released

Tensions mount as PTI convoy reaches Lahore

$207.17m Punjab housing programme: WB gives moderately satisfactory rating

Jam Kamal meets Dy Governor SBV: Pakistan & Vietnam to renew, modernize banking sector cooperation agreement

Finance Act 2025: Pakistan’s auto industry grapples with enforcement challenges

Digital Enforcement Stations to curb smuggling: FBR says to interact with 5 key stakeholders

Discos’ sell off: ‘Turkish model’ under consideration

Pakistan, Bahrain agree to deepen security ties

Punjab CM launches ‘Riot Management Police Force’

Court suspends blocking of 5 more YouTube channels

Read more stories