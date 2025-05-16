AIRLINK 160.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.66%)
Pakistan

Imran Khan’s sons admonish prison conditions, dynastic politics in rare interview

BR Web Desk Published May 16, 2025 Updated May 16, 2025 01:24pm

In a rare interview, former cricketer and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s sons excoriated his prison conditions citing how he would not be broken, as well as commented on dynastic politics in Pakistan.

Suleman Khan (28) and Qasim Khan (26) — called out tactics intended to “break Imran Khan” in prison, adding how their father’s strength and faith will not allow that to happen.

Imran has been in solitary confinement since August 2023, and serving a sentence at the Adiala Jail in the £190 million corruption case while also facing pending trials under the Anti-Terrorism Act related to the May 9, 2023 protests.

Speaking with X influencer Mario Nawfal on why they chose to speak out now, Qasim said, “We’ve gone through the legal routes. We’ve gone through every route that we thought would potentially get him out.”

He added: “What we want is international pressure on Pakistan right now, because currently he’s living in inhumane conditions. They’re not giving him basic human rights. They’re not really doing anywhere near enough. And what we want is global pressure.”

The brothers also added that Imran did not want them to participate in politics in Pakistan, the reason being the dominance of dynastic politics and the dominance of “two established parties in Pakistan”.

The brothers added that they had taken Imran’s permission permission from Imran giving this interview.

The two have remained away from the spotlight, while their mother, British journalist and screenwriter Jemima Goldsmith, has stressed that her sons have nothing to do with Pakistani politics.

