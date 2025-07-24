BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
BOP 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.77%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.3%)
CPHL 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.34%)
DCL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.67%)
DGKC 171.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.34%)
FCCL 46.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
FFL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
GCIL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.72%)
HUBC 152.30 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (1.89%)
KEL 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.86%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
MLCF 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
NBP 122.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.22%)
PAEL 40.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
PIAHCLA 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
POWER 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
PPL 165.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.37%)
PREMA 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.01%)
PRL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.73%)
PTC 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.93%)
SNGP 115.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.57%)
SSGC 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.09%)
TELE 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
TPLP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
TREET 23.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 14,244 Decreased By -88.8 (-0.62%)
BR30 39,824 Increased By 85.7 (0.22%)
KSE100 138,693 Decreased By -561.7 (-0.4%)
KSE30 42,415 Decreased By -213.3 (-0.5%)
Rupee gains against US dollar amid reported crackdown

  • Currency settles at 284.22 against US dollar in interbank market
Recorder Report Published July 24, 2025 Updated July 24, 2025 03:52pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


The Pakistani rupee strengthened against the US dollar, appreciating 0.19% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At close, the currency settled at 284.22, a gain of Re0.54.

On Wednesday, the currency settled at 284.76.

Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies have reportedly launched a crackdown against foreign currency smugglers, aiming to prevent the illegal outflow of currencies such as US dollars to neighbouring countries, including Afghanistan and Iran.

The raids led to some appreciation of the rupee against US dollar on Wednesday, said Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) chairman Malik Muhammad Bostan on Wednesday.

Internationally, the euro crept toward its highest level in nearly four years on Thursday while the yen held to gains following more progress on trade deals between the United States and its largest trading partners, which in turn lifted the broader market mood.

Currencies mostly shrugged off news that US President Donald Trump, a vocal critic of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, will visit the central bank on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear whether Trump, who has lambasted Powell repeatedly for not cutting US interest rates more aggressively, would be meeting with the Fed chief.

Markets were paying close attention to various tariff negotiations. The European Union and the US are moving towards a trade agreement that could include a 15% US baseline tariff on EU goods and possible exemptions, two European diplomats said on Wednesday.

That came on the heels of Washington’s trade deal with Tokyo that lowers tariffs on auto imports and spares the latter from punishing new levies on other goods in exchange for a $550 billion package of US-bound investment and loans.

Global markets took to the latest developments positively, as risk assets rallied and investors sold the US dollar.

The dollar index eased slightly to 97.15.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Thursday, buoyed by optimism over US trade negotiations that would ease pressure on the global economy and a sharper-than-expected decline in US crude inventories.

Brent crude futures gained 24 cents, or 0.4%, to $68.75 a barrel by 0032 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 25 cents, or 0.4%, to $65.50 per barrel.

Both benchmarks were little changed on Wednesday as markets monitored developments in US-European Union trade talks, following President Donald Trump’s tariff deal with Japan.

