BML 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
DCL 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
DGKC 172.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.24%)
FCCL 46.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
GCIL 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.5%)
HUBC 149.89 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.28%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
MLCF 83.40 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.82%)
NBP 122.70 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
PIAHCLA 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
POWER 14.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 170.20 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.22%)
PREMA 40.66 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.25%)
PTC 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
SNGP 117.40 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.81%)
SSGC 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.91%)
TPLP 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
TRG 56.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.95%)
BR100 14,333 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 39,738 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 139,787 Increased By 533 (0.38%)
KSE30 42,788 Increased By 159.8 (0.37%)
Markets

Oil prices climb on US trade optimism, drop in crude stockpiles

  • Brent crude futures gained 24 cents, or 0.4%, to $68.75 a barrel
Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2025 08:07am

TOKYO: Oil prices rose on Thursday, buoyed by optimism over U.S. trade negotiations that would ease pressure on the global economy and a sharper-than-expected decline in U.S. crude inventories.

Brent crude futures gained 24 cents, or 0.4%, to $68.75 a barrel by 0032 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 25 cents, or 0.4%, to $65.50 per barrel.

Both benchmarks were little changed on Wednesday as markets monitored developments in U.S.-European Union trade talks, following President Donald Trump’s tariff deal with Japan.

The agreement lowers duties on auto imports and spares Tokyo from new levies in exchange for a $550 billion package of U.S.-bound investment and loans.

“Buying was driven by optimism that progress in tariff negotiations with the U.S. would help avoid a worst-case scenario,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, chief strategist of Nissan Securities Investment, a unit of Nissan Securities.

“Still, uncertainty over U.S.-China trade talks and peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia is limiting further gains,” he added, predicting WTI will likely remain range-bound between $60 and $70.

Two European diplomats said on Wednesday that the EU and the U.S. are moving toward a trade deal that could include a 15% U.S. baseline tariff on EU goods and possible exemptions, potentially paving the way for another major trade agreement following the Japan deal.

On the supply side, U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed U.S. crude inventories fell last week by 3.2 million barrels to 419 million barrels, exceeding analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.6 million-barrel draw.

Geopolitical tensions remained in focus.

Russia and Ukraine held peace talks in Istanbul on Wednesday, discussing further prisoner swaps, though the two sides remain far apart on ceasefire terms and a possible meeting of their leaders.

Separately, foreign oil tankers were temporarily barred from loading at Russia’s main Black Sea ports due to new regulations, two industry sources said on Wednesday, effectively halting exports from Kazakhstan through a consortium partly owned by U.S. energy majors.

The U.S. energy secretary said on Tuesday that the U.S. would consider sanctioning Russian oil to end the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the EU on Friday agreed its 18th sanctions package against Russia, lowering the price cap for Russian crude.

