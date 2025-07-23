BML 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.65%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 81.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.17%)
DCL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.65%)
DGKC 171.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.42%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
GCIL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
HUBC 149.49 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.88%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.69%)
KOSM 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.32%)
LOTCHEM 20.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.63%)
MLCF 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.1%)
NBP 121.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.77%)
PAEL 40.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
POWER 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.49%)
PPL 168.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.3%)
PREMA 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
PRL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
PTC 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
SNGP 116.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
TPLP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TREET 23.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
TRG 56.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.79%)
BR100 14,316 Decreased By -38.5 (-0.27%)
BR30 39,699 Decreased By -107.8 (-0.27%)
KSE100 139,254 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.12%)
KSE30 42,628 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.06%)
Jul 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee sees improvement against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 284-285 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published July 23, 2025 Updated July 23, 2025 04:14pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.07% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At close, the currency settled at 284.76, a gain of Re0.21.

On Tuesday, the currency settled at 284.97.

Internationally, the US dollar was on a shaky footing against the yen on Wednesday, having lost ground overnight, after US President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with Japan ahead of an impending tariff deadline.

The US currency has been one of the biggest losers since Trump announced sweeping tariffs on trading partners on April 2, only to delay and suspend most of the duties as his administration sought bilateral trade deals.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that a tariff rate of 15% was set on imports from Japan, down from the 25% rate that was expected to take effect from August 1, and added that the Asian nation will invest $550 billion in the United States.

The dollar was largely flat at 146.61 yen, having slid 0.5% in the previous session. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against major peers, was little changed at 97.430 after a three-day decline. The gauge has lost 6.6% since Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariff announcement on April 2.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday the administration is more concerned with the quality of trade agreements than the timing.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, steadied in early trading on Wednesday after falling for three consecutive sessions as a US trade deal with Japan signalled progress on tariffs and a poll showed US crude stockpiles fell last week, indicating stronger demand.

Brent crude futures rose 33 cents, or 0.48%, to $68.92 a barrel by 0023 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 33 cents, or 0.51%, to $65.64 per barrel.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kibor interbank Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Rupee sees improvement against US dollar

Strong start at PSX amid COAS assurance, KSE-100 up nearly 700 points

ADB revises Pakistan’s FY2025 growth to 2.7% amid uptick in industry & services

Babar Ali Foundation, IGI Investments exit Mitchells Fruit Farms with stake sale

PM Shehbaz lauds FBR reforms as tax filers jump to 7.2mn

Oil rises on Japan trade deal and stronger demand indicated by US inventories

PM Shehbaz discusses regional situation with British High Commissioner

Pakistan’s Systems Limited explores acquisition in IT and ITES sector

Trump envoy Witkoff to travel to Europe and discuss Gaza, US official says

Nestle Pakistan reappoints Joselito Jr. Avancena as CEO

Read more stories