Rupee sees improvement against US dollar

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.07% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At close, the currency settled at 284.76, a gain of Re0.21.

On Tuesday, the currency settled at 284.97.

Internationally, the US dollar was on a shaky footing against the yen on Wednesday, having lost ground overnight, after US President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with Japan ahead of an impending tariff deadline.

The US currency has been one of the biggest losers since Trump announced sweeping tariffs on trading partners on April 2, only to delay and suspend most of the duties as his administration sought bilateral trade deals.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that a tariff rate of 15% was set on imports from Japan, down from the 25% rate that was expected to take effect from August 1, and added that the Asian nation will invest $550 billion in the United States.

The dollar was largely flat at 146.61 yen, having slid 0.5% in the previous session. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against major peers, was little changed at 97.430 after a three-day decline. The gauge has lost 6.6% since Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariff announcement on April 2.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday the administration is more concerned with the quality of trade agreements than the timing.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, steadied in early trading on Wednesday after falling for three consecutive sessions as a US trade deal with Japan signalled progress on tariffs and a poll showed US crude stockpiles fell last week, indicating stronger demand.

Brent crude futures rose 33 cents, or 0.48%, to $68.92 a barrel by 0023 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 33 cents, or 0.51%, to $65.64 per barrel.