Jul 21, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-07-21

Suspect held after viral video of couple shot dead in name of honour`

Reuters Published 21 Jul, 2025 05:37am

QUETTA: A suspect on Sunday arrested after a video emerged on social media of a woman and a man being shot and killed for marrying against the wishes of their families, in a so-called honour killing, authorities said.

The couple, who were not identified, were shot dead on the orders of a local tribal council last month in Balochistan, according to provincial authorities, who investigated after the video went viral.

One of the suspects has been arrested after the location and people in the video were identified, the provincial chief minister, Sarfraz Bugti, said in a statement. A case has been registered against all those involved, he said.

The video shows people in a desert, and some pickup trucks and SUVs that they had apparently driven there.

The woman is given a copy of the holy Quran and she then tells a man: “Come walk seven steps with me, after that you can shoot me.”

The man then follows her for a few steps.

A local police official said the woman did not cry or seek mercy.

“You are allowed only to shoot me. Nothing more than that,” the woman says in the regional Brahavi language, translated by the official.

It was not clear what she meant by “nothing more than that”.

The man, who had followed her, then aimed a pistol at her.

The woman, wrapped in a shawl, stood still as shots were fired. She remained standing after two shots, delivered from close range, dropping to the ground after the third shot.

That is followed by a series of gunshots. The footage then shows a bloodied man lying on the ground, close to the woman’s body. Then, men are shown shooting at both the bodies.

honour killing Suspect held couple shot dead

