Jul 17, 2025
Pakistan

2 killed as building roof collapses in Karachi’s Lyari

BR Web Desk Published July 17, 2025 Updated July 17, 2025 04:54pm
2 killed, 3 injured as building’s roof caves in Karachi’s Lyari

At least two women were killed and several others injured when the roof of a building collapsed in Karachi’s Lyari area on Thursday, officials said.

The incident occurred near Khadda Market in Lyari, where a portion of the roof of a six-storey building reportedly gave way while construction work was underway on the top floor, according to Rescue 1122 officials.

Following an alert to the Central Command and Control system, an urban search and rescue team from Rescue 1122, accompanied by an ambulance and a disaster response vehicle, was immediately dispatched to the site, the Rescue 1122 spokesperson said.

PMD forecasts more thundershower for upper parts as Punjab declares emergency

The spokesperson confirmed that the rescue operation has been completed and all injured and deceased individuals have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Officials stated that the building’s structure was already in a dilapidated condition. The collapse reportedly occurred while a labourer was working on the roof.

Authorities are expected to conduct a structural assessment to determine further risks and liabilities.

