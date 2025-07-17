PMD forecasts more thundershower for upper parts as Punjab declares emergency

More intermittent rain, wind, and thundershowers are expected at most places in Kashmir, Islamabad, the Pothohar region, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next twelve hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Thursday.

Scattered heavy falls, occasionally very heavy, are also likely during this period.

Urban Flooding in Rawalpindi and Islamabad

Whereas, the Met Office said isolated rain, wind, and thundershowers are expected in central and southern Punjab, as well as in northeast and southern Balochistan.

Meanwhile, at least 33 people lost their lives and over 170 others sustained injuries in various rain-related incidents across Punjab during the past 24 hours, as heavy monsoon downpours continue to lash different parts of the country including Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that the worst-hit cities include Lahore with 13 fatalities, Faisalabad eight, Pakpattan four, Sheikhupura and Okara three each and one each in Nankana Sahib and Sahiwal.

Rescue teams continued operations amid ongoing unstable conditions, urging the public to take precautionary measures.

As per Flood Forecasting Division Lahore (FFD Lahore), its rainfall gauging station Katcheri (near Chaklala) recorded 239mm rainfall, Gawalmandi 235mm, Pirwidahi 202mm and New Kattarian 220mm.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in its latest daily update on Tuesday, said torrential monsoon rains and flash floods have claimed around 116 lives and injured over 253 people across Pakistan since June 26.

The NDMA said five more fatalities and 41 injuries were reported in the past 24 hours alone due to rain-related incidents.

Punjab remains the worst-affected province, with 44 deaths and 149 injuries recorded so far.

Emergency declared in parts of Punjab

On directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, “rain emergency” has been declared across various parts of Punjab, including Rawalpindi, as the province grapples with severe rainfall, floods, and urban inundation, the PRO to Punjab CM said on Thursday.

In response to the aggravating situation, all relevant departments, including the district administration, police, Rescue 1122, and other institutions, have been mobilised across the entire province to protect citizens from the flood-like conditions, the official said.

The PRO said relief efforts are underway, with assistance being provided to the public through boats where necessary. Police have been instructed to increase patrols and assist the district administration and other relief organisations.

The public has been urged to stay away from ponds, canals, streams, and nullahs, and to avoid swimming in rainwater. Traffic police have been directed to make alternative arrangements for the flow of vehicles.

CM Maryam has also instructed for special safety arrangements to be implemented in dilapidated buildings and low-lying areas. Hospitals have been placed on high alert, and all relevant medical machinery, including field hospitals, have been directed to be prepared to assist citizens.

The chief minister has appealed to citizens to cooperate with the authorities and adhere to announcements and instructions to prevent loss of life.