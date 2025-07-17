BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
BOP 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
CPHL 84.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
DCL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
DGKC 171.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.26%)
FCCL 45.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.51%)
GCIL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.01%)
HUBC 149.54 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (2.73%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
KOSM 6.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.93%)
MLCF 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
NBP 126.48 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.37%)
PAEL 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.09%)
POWER 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
PPL 165.89 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.48%)
PREMA 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PRL 33.19 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.13%)
PTC 23.08 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.34%)
SNGP 117.80 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.69%)
SSGC 45.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TPLP 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.68%)
TRG 56.78 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.67%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,141 Increased By 276.6 (2%)
BR30 40,136 Increased By 636.7 (1.61%)
KSE100 138,666 Increased By 2285.5 (1.68%)
KSE30 42,353 Increased By 806.9 (1.94%)
Jul 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 284.97 against the greenback
Recorder Report Published July 17, 2025 Updated July 17, 2025 03:53pm

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At close, the currency settled at 284.97, a loss of Re0.01.

On Wednesday, the currency settled at 284.96.

Internationally, the US dollar was on a fragile footing on Thursday having lost ground overnight as concerns US President Donald Trump was preparing to fire the Federal Reserve chair shook confidence in US markets.

Trump denied reports he was planning to dismiss Fed Chair Jerome Powell, but he kept the door open to the possibility and renewed his criticism of the central bank chief for not lowering interest rates.

Investors worry that removing Powell before his term ends in May 2026 would undermine credibility in the US financial system and the dollar as a safe-haven currency.

Trump has railed against Powell for months for not easing rates, which he says should be at 1% or lower.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against major peers, was little changed at 98.384 after a 0.3% slide on Wednesday.

The US currency ticked up 0.2% to 148.14 yen, after a 0.6% decline overnight.

The euro stood at $1.1632, down 0.01%. Sterling edged 0.1% lower to $1.3409. Investors remain focused on tariffs ahead of an August 1 deadline when many trading partners face higher trade levies.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose in early trade on Thursday, reversing the previous session’s losses, buoyed by stronger-than-expected economic data from the world’s top oil consumers and signs of easing trade tensions.

Brent crude futures rose 27 cents, or 0.39%, to $68.79 a barrel at 0000 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 31 cents, or 0.47%, at $66.69.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kibor interbank Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

FO spokesperson says unaware of US president’s visit to Pakistan

PMD forecasts more thundershower for upper parts as Punjab declares emergency

3 TTP terrorists killed in joint operation in KP’s Bannu

2 killed as building roof collapses in Karachi’s Lyari

PM Shehbaz directs action plan for easy-term loans to boost small, medium-scale agriculture

Honda Atlas flags major hurdles to vehicle exports from Pakistan: AHL

Yamaha, Unique hike motorcycle prices in Pakistan following NEV levy imposition

Pakistan has largest gender employment gap in South Asia, significant pay disparity: ILO

FM Dar to visit Kabul today to sign feasibility framework of tri-nation rail project

Read more stories