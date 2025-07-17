BML 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
BOP 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.29%)
CPHL 84.78 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.05%)
DCL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
DGKC 172.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.41%)
FCCL 46.07 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
FFL 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GCIL 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (3.15%)
KEL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
KOSM 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.26%)
LOTCHEM 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
MLCF 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
NBP 125.39 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.08%)
PAEL 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.87%)
PIAHCLA 22.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (15.74%)
POWER 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.01%)
PPL 163.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.31%)
PREMA 42.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.23%)
PRL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.34%)
PTC 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.5%)
SNGP 117.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.6%)
SSGC 45.69 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (5.16%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.67%)
TPLP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
TREET 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.52%)
TRG 57.12 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.81%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.31%)
BR100 14,021 Increased By 156.8 (1.13%)
BR30 40,013 Increased By 513.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 137,834 Increased By 1453.9 (1.07%)
KSE30 42,021 Increased By 475.1 (1.14%)
Jul 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises as demand hopes and economic data lift sentiment

Oil prices rose in early trade on Thursday, reversing the previous session’s losses, buoyed by...
Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2025 10:21am

Oil prices rose in early trade on Thursday, reversing the previous session’s losses, buoyed by stronger-than-expected economic data from the world’s top oil consumers and signs of easing trade tensions.

Brent crude futures rose 27 cents, or 0.39%, to $68.79 a barrel at 0000 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 31 cents, or 0.47%, at $66.69.

Both benchmarks fell more than 0.2% in the previous session.

US crude inventories fell by 3.9 million barrels to 422.2 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, a steeper decline than forecasts for a 552,000-barrel draw, suggesting stronger refinery activity, tighter supply, and increased demand.

There is “some support from the favorable margin environment associated with the refining sector.

Product spreads remain relatively wide in all the regions,“ said John Paisie, president of Stratas Advisors.

However, larger-than-expected builds in gasoline and diesel inventories capped price gains. The US central bank’s latest snapshot of the economy, released on Wednesday, showed activity picked up in recent weeks.

However, the outlook was “neutral to slightly pessimistic” as businesses reported that higher import tariffs were putting upward pressure on prices.

China data showed growth slowed in the second quarter, but not by as much as previously feared, in part because of front-loading to beat US tariffs, easing fears over the state of the world’s largest crude importer’s economy.

The data also showed that China’s June crude oil throughput was up 8.5% from a year ago, implying stronger fuel demand.

Additionally, “support has come from the positive news pertaining to some easing of trade tensions between China and the US with President Trump lifting the ban on the sale of AI chips to China along with the announcement of a trade deal with Indonesia,” John Paisie added.

US President Donald Trump offered fresh optimism about the prospects of a deal with Beijing on illicit drugs.

He also hinted that a trade deal with India is very close, while an agreement could possibly be reached with Europe as well.

Trade tariffs could slow down global economic growth, and in turn dampen fuel demand, putting downward pressure on prices.

Brent crude Oil WTI WTI crude WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil rises as demand hopes and economic data lift sentiment

Buying persists at PSX, KSE-100 up over 1,100 points

Finance Act expands definition of tax fraud

Pakistan-IMF talks on tax-free sugar import underway

PRI financing: IMF asks MoF and SBP to find a way forward

PAF fleet arrives in UK for Royal International Air Tattoo 2025

Rs50bn extra subsidies to power consumers: Planning ministry defies ECC decision

Power wheeling policy for export industry: MoC seeks update from PD ahead of NEDB meeting

Pakistan, El Salvador sign LoI on crypto collaboration

NA body reviews report on Cambridge exam paper leak

Read more stories