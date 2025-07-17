BML 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
BOP 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.57%)
CPHL 84.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.01%)
DCL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
DGKC 172.26 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.33%)
FCCL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GCIL 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 148.05 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (2.66%)
KEL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
KOSM 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.26%)
LOTCHEM 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.68%)
MLCF 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
NBP 125.30 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.01%)
PAEL 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.87%)
PIAHCLA 22.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (15.74%)
POWER 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.01%)
PPL 162.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.37%)
PREMA 42.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.23%)
PRL 33.38 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.12%)
PTC 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.32%)
SNGP 116.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.59%)
SSGC 45.75 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (5.29%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.8%)
TPLP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
TREET 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.61%)
TRG 57.03 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.65%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.31%)
BR100 14,012 Increased By 147.6 (1.06%)
BR30 39,995 Increased By 495.5 (1.25%)
KSE100 137,771 Increased By 1391 (1.02%)
KSE30 41,980 Increased By 434 (1.04%)
Jul 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar on shaky ground as markets fret about Fed independence

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2025 10:25am

TOKYO: The dollar was on a fragile footing on Thursday having lost ground overnight as concerns US President Donald Trump was preparing to fire the Federal Reserve chair shook confidence in US markets.

Trump denied reports he was planning to dismiss Fed Chair Jerome Powell, but he kept the door open to the possibility and renewed his criticism of the central bank chief for not lowering interest rates.

Investors worry that removing Powell before his term ends in May 2026 would undermine credibility in the US financial system and the dollar as a safe-haven currency.

And a more dovish Fed could lead to a return of inflation and negative real yields on Treasuries, said Mahjabeen Zaman, head of foreign exchange research at ANZ.

“If that comes to fruition, you’re going to see a much weaker dollar than we’re already expecting,” Zaman said in an ANZ podcast.

“Such an event, if that even does happen, it will raise questions for Fed independence and credibility, so I think it’s only going to be an increase in volatility.”

Trump has railed against Powell for months for not easing rates, which he says should be at 1% or lower.

Bloomberg reported that the president is likely to fire Powell soon, and a source told Reuters that Trump polled some Republican lawmakers on firing Powell and received a positive response. Trump said that the reports were not true.

“I don’t rule out anything, but I think it’s highly unlikely unless he has to leave for fraud,” Trump said, a reference to recent White House and Republican lawmaker criticism of cost overruns in the $2.5 billion renovation of the Fed’s historic headquarters in Washington.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against major peers, was little changed at 98.384 after a 0.3% slide on Wednesday.

The US currency ticked up 0.2% to 148.14 yen, after a 0.6% decline overnight.

The euro stood at $1.1632, down 0.01%. Sterling edged 0.1% lower to $1.3409. Investors remain focused on tariffs ahead of an August 1 deadline when many trading partners face higher trade levies.

Trump said on Wednesday the US will probably “live by the letter” on tariffs with Japan and may have another trade deal coming up with India, following his announcement of an accord with Indonesia on Tuesday.

In Japan, investors are focused on a potential power shift in upper house elections this weekend that could strain already frail finances, with long-dated yields soaring to all-time highs as the vote nears.

Yen US dollar US dollar index China’s yuan

Comments

200 characters

Dollar on shaky ground as markets fret about Fed independence

Buying persists at PSX, KSE-100 up over 1,100 points

Finance Act expands definition of tax fraud

Oil rises as demand hopes and economic data lift sentiment

Pakistan-IMF talks on tax-free sugar import underway

PRI financing: IMF asks MoF and SBP to find a way forward

PAF fleet arrives in UK for Royal International Air Tattoo 2025

Rs50bn extra subsidies to power consumers: Planning ministry defies ECC decision

Power wheeling policy for export industry: MoC seeks update from PD ahead of NEDB meeting

Pakistan, El Salvador sign LoI on crypto collaboration

NA body reviews report on Cambridge exam paper leak

Read more stories