BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
BOP 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.56%)
DCL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
DGKC 171.70 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.56%)
FCCL 45.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
GCIL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
HUBC 144.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1%)
KEL 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
NBP 124.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.72%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.19%)
PREMA 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.35%)
PRL 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
PTC 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-7.22%)
SNGP 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.21%)
SSGC 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.51%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.24%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 56.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
BR100 13,864 Increased By 84.7 (0.61%)
BR30 39,499 Decreased By -119.7 (-0.3%)
KSE100 136,380 Increased By 440.1 (0.32%)
KSE30 41,546 Increased By 172.6 (0.42%)
Jul 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-17

Wall Street wobbles after Trump denies plans to fire Powell

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2025 03:32am

NEW YORK: US stock indexes pared losses on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said it was “highly unlikely” that he would fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, minutes after several reports said he was likely to do so.

The main US stock indexes fell sharply earlier, the dollar plunged and Treasury yields rose after Bloomberg News Reported the possibility of replacing Powell, citing an unidentified White House official.

Separately, Reuters News reported, citing a source, that Trump is open to the idea of firing Powell.

Trump was quick to deny the reports, even as he unleashed a new barrage of criticism against the Fed chair for not cutting interest rates.

“Any rhetoric between and Jerome Powell and Donald Trump is noise to me. We aren’t making any portfolio considerations or changes,” said David Wagner, head of equities at Aptus Capital Advisors LLC.

“The market understands that the new Fed chair tends to be announced a year ahead of time which should be upcoming in the next few months. There is no reason for Trump to negate the arm’s-length distance between the Federal Reserve and the executive branch in the wake of a new Fed Chair being named in the next month or two.”

The benchmark S&P 500 fell as much as nearly 1% following the reports, but clawed back from those losses following Trump’s comments.

At 12:03 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24.56 points, or 0.05%, to 44,047.85, the S&P 500 lost 4.16 points, or 0.07%, to 6,239.25 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 29.77 points, or 0.14%, to 20,648.03.

The CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” hit an over a three-week high earlier but eased from those levels.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Federal Reserve monetary policy in recent months, angry over the central bank’s refusal to cut interest rates. Fed officials have resisted cutting rates until there is clarity on whether Trump’s tariffs on US trading partners reignite inflation.

A recent Supreme Court ruling suggests no change to the long-held understanding that the law prohibits a president from firing a Fed chair over a policy difference.

Wall Street S&P 500 Jerome Powell US stock indexes

Comments

200 characters

Wall Street wobbles after Trump denies plans to fire Powell

Finance Act expands definition of tax fraud

IMF-govt talks on tax-free sugar import underway

PRI financing: IMF asks MoF and SBP to find a way forward

Rs50bn extra subsidies to power consumers: Planning ministry defies ECC decision

Power wheeling policy for export industry: MoC seeks update from PD ahead of NEDB meeting

NA body reviews report on Cambridge exam paper leak

KTBA requests FBR to extend e-filing deadline

KCCI president says strike plan ‘intact’

PSO exchange rate adjustment led to HSD price hike

Petroleum Development Levy: NHA to get Rs100bn for 3 Balochistan highway projects

Read more stories