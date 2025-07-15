‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ programme: Over 51,000 families get loans

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over an important meeting regarding ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ programme in which progress being made with regard to ongoing programme was reviewed. So far, the dream of more than 51,000 families has become a reality through this programme.

The Chief Minister directed to further accelerate the pace of ongoing development work regarding ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ programme.

A detailed briefing was given on the current status of the project. It was informed in the briefing that loans have been provided to 51,911 poor families from the platform of ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ programme. A substantial amount worth Rs65 billion has been distributed under the ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ programme. So far, 45,178 houses are under construction while 6,160 houses have been completed.

The CM outlined, “Key Performance Indicator (KPI) of every decision is focused on the development, protection and convenience of the people.” She highlighted, “It is the vision of Quaid PML-N Nawaz Sharif and my pledge as well to provide shelter to the poor and homeless people of Punjab.” She vowed, “The day a poor gets a house, the state becomes successful in its noble mission. The era of doing traditional politics has been done away with and the time of rendering public service has started during the tenure of PML-N government.”

She emphasized, “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar is not just a project of constructing bricks and walls, but the beginning of a new life for the impecunious strata of society. It has happened for the first time in the history of Pakistan to provide shelter to the poverty-stricken people across Punjab.”

She added, “Practical steps are being taken to provide shelter to the poor and homeless families on such a massive scale. I am striving day and night to ensure that no citizen of Punjab remains shelterless.”

