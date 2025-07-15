BML 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-15

Lahore, other cities: Rain disrupts life, causes power outages

Recorder Report Published 15 Jul, 2025 07:50am

LAHORE: A spell of light to heavy rain continues across the provincial capital and several other cities, affecting normal life due to widespread power outages in many areas.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the present weather trend is expected to continue until July 17. In the city of Lahore, intermittent light and heavy rain reduced humidity, brining a pleasant change in weather, as minimum temperature remained at 27°C with 33°C at the maximum.

In Faisalabad, rain with light breeze reduced the intensity of the heat and turned the weather pleasant. Meanwhile, in Dera Ghazi Khan, Kamalia, and Kohlu, torrential rain has inundated low-lying areas causing hardship for residents. Rain has continued since last night in Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa, and the Koh-e-Suleiman mountain range with water entering homes and shops in some areas.

In Kamalia, heavy rain has flooded major roads including areas around the courts, Assistant Commissioner’s office, and Iqbal Bazaar. Several electricity feeders have tripped, cutting off power to many areas. The sewage system near Mamu Kanjan Road has also been severely affected.

In the past 24 hours, Okara (72mm), Sahiwal (66mm), and D G Khan (51mm) led rainfall reports in Punjab, while Swat, Kalam, and Malam Jabba received steady precipitation in KP. Urban flooding remains a significant concern for cities like Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and Peshawar.

Rain was also reported from other parts of Punjab, including Gujrat and Hafizabad. Over 20 villages in the eastern parts of Taunsa have been submerged. Many families have started moving in search of safer places, fearing further flooding.

While the local administration claims that arrangements are in place, many residents are reluctant to leave their homes. Floodwaters have cut off ground access to several areas, leaving people and their livestock trapped in dangerous conditions.

Meteorological authorities have issued red alerts across multiple provinces as powerful monsoon systems threaten to trigger flash floods, landslides, and urban inundation. It has warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall could unleash flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, parts of Balochistan, Kashmir, Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

