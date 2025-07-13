BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 52 (0.38%)
BR30 39,851 Increased By 184.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-13

Fazl wants ‘political change’ in KP

Amjad Ali Shah Published 13 Jul, 2025 03:02am

PESHAWAR: Expressing his desire for change in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) holds the majority in KP and any change in the province should come from within the party itself.

Speaking at a news conference here on Saturday, JUI-F chief stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is suffering from insecurity, Sindh is under the control of criminals, and Balochistan is facing terrorism, while the rulers are extorting armed groups. How terrorism could be eradicated from the country; emphasising that this is a matter to ponder over now, Fazl questioned.

The party chief suggested that change should come to the province, specifically from within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in KP. He claimed that during JUI-F’s government, there was complete peace and order in the province; and any decision regarding change in KP would be made after consultation within the party. The JUI-F chief remarked that the KP government’s majority is “fake” and that the province cannot afford political turmoil.

Terming the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) as a wrong decision made without consultation, Fazl called for the reversal of this constitutional amendment in the national interest. He urged political parties to acknowledge that the FATA merger was a mistake. He suggested that those responsible should acknowledge their lack of political insight.

Regarding the Senate elections, he said: “I cannot comment on any adjustment yet, but future plans would be decided after consultations with jirgas, and all decisions would involve the consultation of FATA tribes. A grand jirga of FATA tribes is scheduled for tomorrow, he added. He said that whether the government regretted its actions or if it is merely a strategy to exploit FATA’s natural resources.

Fazl said, “If I was satisfied with the federal government’s performance, I would be part of it, but since assemblies have been bought, I cannot be part of corrupt government.” He further stated that differences among political parties are common, but they should not turn into personal enmities.

He said that JUI-F would not recognise armed groups, suggesting that PTI could hold talks if it changes its attitude. He shared that young PTI workers visit him, sit with him, and ask him questions.

To a question, he said he could not comment on seat adjustments regarding the Senate.

Urging acceptance of the public’s decision, Fazl said, “The JUI-F will not come to power relying on anyone. If the JUI-F-led government comes to power, corruption and extortion will end.

Talking about the PTI protests movement, the JUI chief said that the protest movement should be for a greater cause, not merely for the release of any individual.

Fazl added that if any issues arise with the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), they would sit together to resolve them, and an All-Parties Conference (APC) should be convened to address law and order concerns.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Khyber pakhtunkhwa Maulana Fazlur Rehman PTI JUI F

Comments

200 characters

Fazl wants ‘political change’ in KP

Tensions mount as PTI convoy reaches Lahore

Nationwide protest campaign: PTI lawmakers step up efforts aimed at getting party founder released

$207.17m Punjab housing programme: WB gives moderately satisfactory rating

Jam Kamal meets Dy Governor SBV: Pakistan & Vietnam to renew, modernize banking sector cooperation agreement

Finance Act 2025: Pakistan’s auto industry grapples with enforcement challenges

Digital Enforcement Stations to curb smuggling: FBR says to interact with 5 key stakeholders

Discos’ sell off: ‘Turkish model’ under consideration

Pakistan, Bahrain agree to deepen security ties

Punjab CM launches ‘Riot Management Police Force’

Court suspends blocking of 5 more YouTube channels

Read more stories