Fazl wants ‘political change’ in KP

PESHAWAR: Expressing his desire for change in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) holds the majority in KP and any change in the province should come from within the party itself.

Speaking at a news conference here on Saturday, JUI-F chief stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is suffering from insecurity, Sindh is under the control of criminals, and Balochistan is facing terrorism, while the rulers are extorting armed groups. How terrorism could be eradicated from the country; emphasising that this is a matter to ponder over now, Fazl questioned.

The party chief suggested that change should come to the province, specifically from within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in KP. He claimed that during JUI-F’s government, there was complete peace and order in the province; and any decision regarding change in KP would be made after consultation within the party. The JUI-F chief remarked that the KP government’s majority is “fake” and that the province cannot afford political turmoil.

Terming the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) as a wrong decision made without consultation, Fazl called for the reversal of this constitutional amendment in the national interest. He urged political parties to acknowledge that the FATA merger was a mistake. He suggested that those responsible should acknowledge their lack of political insight.

Regarding the Senate elections, he said: “I cannot comment on any adjustment yet, but future plans would be decided after consultations with jirgas, and all decisions would involve the consultation of FATA tribes. A grand jirga of FATA tribes is scheduled for tomorrow, he added. He said that whether the government regretted its actions or if it is merely a strategy to exploit FATA’s natural resources.

Fazl said, “If I was satisfied with the federal government’s performance, I would be part of it, but since assemblies have been bought, I cannot be part of corrupt government.” He further stated that differences among political parties are common, but they should not turn into personal enmities.

He said that JUI-F would not recognise armed groups, suggesting that PTI could hold talks if it changes its attitude. He shared that young PTI workers visit him, sit with him, and ask him questions.

To a question, he said he could not comment on seat adjustments regarding the Senate.

Urging acceptance of the public’s decision, Fazl said, “The JUI-F will not come to power relying on anyone. If the JUI-F-led government comes to power, corruption and extortion will end.

Talking about the PTI protests movement, the JUI chief said that the protest movement should be for a greater cause, not merely for the release of any individual.

Fazl added that if any issues arise with the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), they would sit together to resolve them, and an All-Parties Conference (APC) should be convened to address law and order concerns.

