PM meets Qatari mountaineer, appoints her as tourism brand ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan rolled out the red carpet on Thursday for Qatari mountaineer Sheikha Asma Al Thani – the first woman from the Gulf to scale the treacherous Nanga Parbat – as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif heaped praise on her for braving one of the world’s deadliest peaks.

Known as the “Killer Mountain” for its brutal weather and staggering death toll, Nanga Parbat is not for the faint-hearted – but Asma, a royal and record-breaking adventurer, took it head-on and made history.

Sharif hailed her as a “beacon of courage and determination” during a meeting with her, where he officially named her Pakistan’s brand ambassador for mountains and tourism.

“She’s not just climbing peaks, she is shattering ceilings,” Sharif said, lauding Asma’s guts and grit as a trailblazer for women and girls across the globe.

The Gulf royal, who has already tamed nine of the world’s 14 towering 8,000-metre monsters, has her eyes set on the rest – and Pakistan is eager to see her back.

Nanga Parbat was her latest conquest, but Asma fondly recalled K2 – Pakistan’s own crown jewel – calling it the “Complete Mountain” for its sheer majesty and challenge.

Sharif did not miss the chance to pitch Pakistan as an elite playground for adrenaline junkies, reminding the world that five of the planet’s highest peaks lie within its borders.

“Pakistan is paradise for mountaineers and Asma has helped shine a spotlight on that,” said Sharif.

The prime minister also gave a nod to the unsung heroes of the Himalayas – the local porters and guides who risk it all to help climbers chase glory.

Ties between Qatar and Pakistan got a boost too, with Sharif calling Asma’s achievement a symbol of “shared ambition, courage, and perseverance” between the two countries. He even floated ideas for future cooperation in adventure tourism, youth engagement, and sports.

Asma, who also serves as Vice President of the Gender Equality Commission back in Qatar, thanked Pakistan for its “unforgettable hospitality” and the support that helped her reach new

heights – quite literally.

