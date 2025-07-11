BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.61%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 86.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.93%)
DCL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.87%)
DGKC 168.81 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.34%)
FCCL 46.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
GCIL 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
HUBC 141.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.65%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
MLCF 84.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.01%)
NBP 122.38 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.1%)
PAEL 42.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PIAHCLA 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-5.47%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
POWER 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 169.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.57%)
PREMA 43.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
PRL 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.51%)
PTC 24.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
SNGP 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
SSGC 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.79%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.57%)
TPLP 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.28%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
TRG 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 13,570 Increased By 108.3 (0.8%)
BR30 39,660 Increased By 128.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 133,782 Increased By 1205.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 40,682 Increased By 323 (0.8%)
Jul 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-11

PM meets Qatari mountaineer, appoints her as tourism brand ambassador

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 11 Jul, 2025 03:20am
PC: Sheikha Asma Al Thani Instagram
PC: Sheikha Asma Al Thani Instagram

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan rolled out the red carpet on Thursday for Qatari mountaineer Sheikha Asma Al Thani – the first woman from the Gulf to scale the treacherous Nanga Parbat – as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif heaped praise on her for braving one of the world’s deadliest peaks.

Known as the “Killer Mountain” for its brutal weather and staggering death toll, Nanga Parbat is not for the faint-hearted – but Asma, a royal and record-breaking adventurer, took it head-on and made history.

Sharif hailed her as a “beacon of courage and determination” during a meeting with her, where he officially named her Pakistan’s brand ambassador for mountains and tourism.

“She’s not just climbing peaks, she is shattering ceilings,” Sharif said, lauding Asma’s guts and grit as a trailblazer for women and girls across the globe.

The Gulf royal, who has already tamed nine of the world’s 14 towering 8,000-metre monsters, has her eyes set on the rest – and Pakistan is eager to see her back.

Nanga Parbat was her latest conquest, but Asma fondly recalled K2 – Pakistan’s own crown jewel – calling it the “Complete Mountain” for its sheer majesty and challenge.

Sharif did not miss the chance to pitch Pakistan as an elite playground for adrenaline junkies, reminding the world that five of the planet’s highest peaks lie within its borders.

“Pakistan is paradise for mountaineers and Asma has helped shine a spotlight on that,” said Sharif.

The prime minister also gave a nod to the unsung heroes of the Himalayas – the local porters and guides who risk it all to help climbers chase glory.

Ties between Qatar and Pakistan got a boost too, with Sharif calling Asma’s achievement a symbol of “shared ambition, courage, and perseverance” between the two countries. He even floated ideas for future cooperation in adventure tourism, youth engagement, and sports.

Asma, who also serves as Vice President of the Gender Equality Commission back in Qatar, thanked Pakistan for its “unforgettable hospitality” and the support that helped her reach new

heights – quite literally.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif tourism Nanga Parbat Sheikha Asma Al Thani Qatari mountaineer

Comments

200 characters

PM meets Qatari mountaineer, appoints her as tourism brand ambassador

Population growth, climate change: Aurangzeb identifies ‘critical’ existential challenges facing country

FY2024-25: Historic milestone achieved in PSDP spending: minister

Public Sector Development Programme: Govt spends major chunk of Rs640bn on infrastructure

PM orders urgent overhaul of NTC

KHCL slams draft IGCEP revision excluding Kohala HPP

Minister defends EMO, terms changes ‘a grave sin’

Russian Dy PM tells high-powered body: Putin seeks to deepen trade, energy cooperation

Soviet-built PSM: Russia, Pakistan discuss revival

FBR approached against new ‘Password Policy’

PM orders reform plan to make PNSC globally competitive

Read more stories