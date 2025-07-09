BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
Jul 09, 2025
Markets

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 284.47 against the greenback
Recorder Report Published July 9, 2025 Updated July 9, 2025 04:15pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


Pakistani rupee declined further against the US dollar, depreciating 0.04% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At close, the currency settled at 284.47, a loss of Re0.11.

On Tuesday, the currency settled at 284.36.

Internationally, the US dollar rose for a third day against the yen on Wednesday as US President Donald Trump pledged more trade-related proclamations after announcing 25% tariffs on Japan and other trade partners.

The greenback advanced against major peers on Tuesday after Trump began telling trade counterparts that sharply higher US tariffs will start on August 1, but he later said he was open to extensions if countries made proposals.

Trump said on social media that there would be announcements on Wednesday regarding “a minimum of 7 countries having to do with trade,” without specifying whether he would be announcing new deals or tariff letters.

Multiple rounds of talks have failed to result in a breakthrough between the US and Japan, where policymakers are now increasingly focused on a critical upper house election this month.

The US dollar climbed 0.2% to 146.85 yen, after touching a more than two-week high on the previous day. The euro was little changed at $1.1720.

The US dollar index, which tracks the US currency against a basket of six major peers, was steady at 97.582 after a two-day climb. Sterling traded at $1.35795, down 0.1% in early trading.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged lower on Wednesday after rising to two-week highs in the previous session, weighed down by investors waiting for clarity on new US tariffs and expectations of rising crude inventories in the United States.

Brent crude futures slipped 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $70 a barrel by 0601 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $68.17 a barrel.

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

