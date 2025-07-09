BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
BOP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1%)
DCL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.1%)
DGKC 168.19 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.32%)
FCCL 46.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.5%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
GCIL 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2%)
HUBC 141.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.43 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.39%)
MLCF 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.73%)
NBP 121.31 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.86%)
PAEL 42.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.1%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
PPL 172.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.48%)
PREMA 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.47%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.96%)
SNGP 120.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.33%)
SSGC 46.53 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
TELE 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.98%)
TPLP 10.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.29%)
TREET 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.98%)
TRG 57.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.23%)
BR100 13,549 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
BR30 39,814 Increased By 71.2 (0.18%)
KSE100 133,403 Increased By 33 (0.02%)
KSE30 40,651 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.13%)
Markets

Dollar gains against yen as Trump’s trade war intensifies

Reuters Published 09 Jul, 2025 08:10am

TOKYO: The dollar rose for a third day against the yen on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump pledged more trade-related proclamations after announcing 25% tariffs on Japan and other trade partners.

The greenback advanced against major peers on Tuesday after Trump began telling trade counterparts that sharply higher U.S. tariffs will start on August 1, but he later said he was open to extensions if countries made proposals.

Trump said on social media that there would be announcements on Wednesday regarding “a minimum of 7 countries having to do with trade,” without specifying whether he would be announcing new deals or tariff letters.

Multiple rounds of talks have failed to result in a breakthrough between the U.S. and Japan, where policymakers are now increasingly focused on a critical upper house election this month.

“Talks appear to be stalled over Japan’s rice market protections and it’s hard to see the Japanese bending on this one,” IG analyst Tony Sycamore wrote in a client note.

“The (currency) pair’s rise was also supported by a fifth day of gains in U.S. yields and a sharp rise in JGB yields on fiscal concerns ahead of Japanese elections on July 20.”

The dollar climbed 0.2% to 146.85 yen , after touching a more than two-week high on the previous day. The euro was little changed at $1.1720 .

The dollar index , which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of six major peers, was steady at 97.582 after a two-day climb. Sterling traded at $1.35795 , down 0.1% in early trading.

Bank of Japan board member Junko Koeda said she was keeping a close eye on possible second-round effects on underlying inflation from recent rises in the price of rice, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The European Union will not receive a tariff letter and could secure exemptions from the U.S. baseline rate of 10%, EU sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

US dollar has worst first half in more than 50 years amid Trump tariffs

Trump on Tuesday said he would impose a 50% tariff on imported copper and will soon introduce long-threatened levies on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will skip a Group of 20 finance officials meeting in South Africa next week, sources familiar with his plans told Reuters, but will attend the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, according to a Treasury spokesperson.

The Australian dollar fetched $0.6526 , down 0.07% after Tuesday’s 0.6% jump. New Zealand’s kiwi dollar traded at $0.5993 , down 0.1%.

Yuan Yen US dollar Australian and New Zealand dollars US dollar index yen vs us dollar

