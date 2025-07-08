BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
BOP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 88.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.22%)
DCL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.46%)
DGKC 168.50 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.51%)
FCCL 46.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
FFL 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
GCIL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.93%)
HUBC 141.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.8%)
KEL 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
LOTCHEM 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.1%)
MLCF 84.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.14%)
NBP 121.22 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.79%)
PAEL 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.04%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.68%)
POWER 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
PPL 172.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.44%)
PREMA 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.58%)
PRL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.93%)
PTC 25.27 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (5.25%)
SNGP 120.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.65%)
SSGC 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.41%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.35%)
TPLP 10.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.29%)
TREET 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.61%)
TRG 57.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.87%)
BR100 13,524 Decreased By -23.5 (-0.17%)
BR30 39,727 Decreased By -15.3 (-0.04%)
KSE100 133,403 Increased By 33 (0.02%)
KSE30 40,651 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.13%)
Markets

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 284.36 against the US dollar
Recorder Report Published July 8, 2025 Updated July 8, 2025 03:49pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


Pakistani rupee weakened further against the US dollar, depreciating 0.05% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At close, the currency settled at 284.36, registering a decline of Re0.14.

On Monday, the currency settled at 284.22.

Internationally, the Japanese yen fell broadly on Tuesday while the US dollar held steady as US President Donald Trump unveiled 25% tariffs on goods from Japan and South Korea in the latest development of his chaotic trade war.

Trump on Monday began telling trade partners – from powerhouse suppliers like Japan and South Korea to minor players – that sharply higher US tariffs will start August 1.

He later said that he was open to extensions if countries made proposals.

The announcement rattled investor sentiment, sending the Japanese yen and South Korean won down roughly 1% overnight.

Both currencies remained under pressure early on Tuesday, with the yen falling to a two-week low of 146.44 per dollar.

Investors entered the week with much confusion over Trump’s tariff plans ahead of an initial July 9 deadline. While the new August 1 date offers a brief reprieve, the outlook remains uncertain and global economic concerns persist.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was little changed at 97.40, holding on to most of its gains from Monday when it rose 0.5%.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, retreated on Tuesday after rising almost 2% in the previous session as investors assessed new developments on US tariffs and a higher-than-expected OPEC+ output hike for August.

Brent crude futures dipped 22 cents, or 0.3%, at $69.36 a barrel by 0630 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 27 cents, or 0.4%, at $67.66 a barrel.

