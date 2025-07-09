Oil prices ease from two-week highs as investors await tariff clarity

Oil prices edged slightly lower on Wednesday after rising to two-week highs in the previous session, as investors were watching new developments on U.S. tariffs and trying to gauge their impact.

Brent crude futures were down 20 cents, or 0.3%, at $69.95 a barrel by 0121 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 21 cents, or 0.4%, to $68.12 a barrel.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff delay provided some hope to major trade partners Japan, South Korea and the European Union that deals to ease duties could still be reached, while bewildering some smaller exporters such as South Africa and leaving companies with no clarity on the path forward.

Trump pushed back Wednesday’s previous deadline to August 1, a date he said on Tuesday was final, declaring: “No extensions will be granted.”

He also said he would impose a 50% tariff on imported copper and soon introduce long-threatened levies on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, broadening his trade war that has rattled markets worldwide.

While the tariffs have prompted worries of oil demand destruction, strong travel demand for the July 4th weekend buoyed hopes.

A record 72.2 million Americans were projected to travel more than 50 miles (80 km) for Fourth of July vacations, data from travel group AAA showed last week.

On the supply side, the U.S. will produce less oil in 2025 than previously expected as declining oil prices have prompted U.S. producers to slow activity this year, the Energy Information Administration forecast on Tuesday in a monthly report.

The world’s largest oil producer is projected to produce 13.37 million barrels per day of oil in 2025, versus last month’s forecast of 13.42 million bpd, the EIA said in its short-term energy outlook report. In 2026, the U.S. will produce 13.37 million bpd, in line with the previous forecast.

OPEC+ oil producers are, on the other hand, set to approve another big output boost for September as they complete both the unwinding of voluntary production cuts by eight members and the United Arab Emirates’ move to a larger quota, five sources said.

On Saturday, the group approved a 548,000 bpd jump for August.

However, the actual output increase has been smaller than the announced levels so far and most of the supply has been from Saudi Arabia, analysts said.

Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions remained, providing a floor for prices. Four seafarers on the Liberian-flagged, Greek-operated bulk carrier Eternity C were killed in a drone and speedboat attack off Yemen, an official with knowledge of the issue said on Tuesday, the second incident in a day after months of calm.