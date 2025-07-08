BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
Dubai: No golden visa for digital currency investors

  • Eligible categories include real estate investors, entrepreneurs, top students and graduates, humanitarian pioneers and frontline workers
BR Web Desk Published July 8, 2025 Updated July 8, 2025 03:15pm

Dubai authorities announced Monday that golden visas are issued according to clear and officially approved frameworks and criteria, which do not include digital currency investors.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), and the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) issued a joint statement denying reports it said have been circulating on certain websites and social media platforms that claim the UAE grants golden visas to investors in digital currencies.

Content creators become focus, eligible for Dubai golden visa as city looks to attract 10,000 influencers

The announcement came after Max Crown, CEO of The Open Network (TON) Foundation, posted on X over the weekend that “Toncoin has just launched a groundbreaking initiative, offering TON holders the exclusive chance to secure a 10-year Golden visa” (for UAE) after “staking $100K in $TON for 3 years”, paying a one-time fee of $35,000 and unlocking funds after three years.

However, the foundation later said in a blog post that the arrangement was part of a collaboration with an undisclosed partner “specializing in blockchain infrastructure and tokenized assets” and acknowledged that the UAE government had no direct involvement in this.

The ICP in its statement said eligible categories for the coveted visa include real estate investors, entrepreneurs, exceptional talents, scientists and specialists, top students and graduates, humanitarian pioneers, and frontline workers.

Meanwhile the SCA said its procedures are designed to ensure transparency, credibility, and bolster investor confidence both locally and internationally, in line with the UAE’s goals of attracting quality capital and fostering a sustainable investment environment.

The authority further confirmed that digital currency investments are governed by specific regulations and are unrelated to golden visa eligibility. It urged investors to obtain information from credible, official sources to avoid misinformation or fraud.

Why Pakistani actors should capitalise on Dubai golden visa, follow Saba Qamar and Humayun Saeed lead

Similarly, VARA denied any claims regarding the issuance of golden visas to virtual asset investors in Dubai. It urged investors and consumers to deal exclusively with fully licensed and regulated companies when engaging in services and investments related to virtual assets.

VARA also noted that companies it licenses must strictly adhere to the visa procedures outlined by the Government of Dubai and the relevant federal authorities. It also clarified that the company TON is neither licensed nor regulated by VARA.

Dubai International Boat Show 2025 underway as Golden Visa announced for yacht-owners

The three authorities urged the public and investors to exercise caution and refer to official government websites and approved communication channels for accurate information. They warned against engaging with unverified advertisements or offers spreading online.

Dubai: No golden visa for digital currency investors

