Why Pakistani actors should capitalise on Dubai golden visa, follow Saba Qamar and Humayun Saeed lead

DUBAI: Dubai’s coveted golden visa - which allows one to live and work there for 10 years - has many categories. You can apply if you are an entrepreneur, a real estate investor, or show that you are a pioneer of humanitarian work or even an outstanding student, to name just a few options.

One such category, which many Pakistanis (Saba Qamar, Iqra Aziz, Ali Zafar and Humayun Saeed, among many others) have capitalised on already, is for ‘creative people in the fields of culture and art’.

Asad Raza Khan, who was granted a visa in this category in 2022, and has been involved in the acting scene in Dubai since 2012, says now is the time to make a move to the vibrant city, not just because the local industry is growing, but because if South Asians want a shot at working internationally, Dubai is the place to be.

“The arts are still growing. Dubai is investing heavily in them,” Khan, who has worked across theatre, cinema, OTT, and television, told Business Recorder.

“They are giving a lot of opportunities. They are creating a lot of projects, but it’s still behind the curve versus, let’s say South Asia or the UK or US, where the industry has already lived for so long. This is a very young country, and now is the time that they’re starting to focus on the arts, which is good because if you come here now, you’re ahead of the curve. You can invest (in yourself) at the time that the government is also investing (in the industry).”

“You get so much work (by being in Dubai), you get a lot of advertisements, telefilms and festival films.

“The opportunities are there. They may be fewer in number, but the industry is growing at a phenomenal place,” noted Khan.

One reason for being in Dubai: “more and more projects are moving from India and Pakistan and trying to establish their base in the UAE because it’s a global hub.”

And then of course Dubai is an avenue to work in the rest of the world, says Khan who himself has just returned from a shoot in the UK.

Dubai “is the supply for South Asian talent” for firms abroad.

“US companies will always think twice about working with a Pakistani company directly. For them, even to procure South Asian talent, UAE is the place where they will go through talent agencies and try to find people.

“I was actually procured by a UK company who only searched in Dubai. They didn’t even go to India or Pakistan. They were like: ‘We understand this market. This is where we’re going to search’. So I got lucky just because I was based here.”

Being in Dubai “opens up the gateway to global and international projects. If you have a grip on your craft and if you’re presentable, the world is your oyster. You’ll definitely get access to a lot of things out here.”

In terms of the process, Khan was invited by the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai (DTCM) but one can apply on their own as well.

“Dubai believes in efficiency and removing agencies and middlemen. So you can directly apply through them.” The challenge is of course getting that approval from DTCM. Once that is received one just needs to go through a medical check, and the visa can be issued to you in as little as 24 hours.

Experience is key

Khan has some advice in regards to getting this approval, the most important of which is that one must have some work and recognition under their belt already. The golden visa is not for actors in the infancy of their career, he says.

“I would recommend they learn, do a few projects so their CV has a bit of substance before thinking about moving to the UAE”

“If you’re already established, let’s say if you’ve done a few television shows, if you’ve done movies, if you’ve understood the game, even in theater, then I would say, absolutely…apply for the golden visa.”

You must “show them that you can be a contributing member of the community over here and grow the arts, given the opportunities, the grants, and everything that they have.”

He says to include all local and international projects you have done when applying, plus what awards and recognitions you have received. “Obviously, having PR, media, buzz, that all helps”.

And now that Dubai is looking to attract 10,000 influencers and content creators, one can also include one’s social media following.

Another way of going about it is to move to the UAE on a work visa, pursue acting on the side, and then apply for the golden visa. This is how Khan, who was working for P&G in 2012, landed his visa.

“It’s going to be a slower process because when you’re working 9-5, it’s going to be very hectic and strenuous trying to manage both of these things together.”

Either way, competition is strong as people apply for the golden visa from all over the world.

“You need to set yourself apart. Then once you’re in, it’s a beautiful place to live and work in.”

Also crucial is one’s work ethic.

“Dubai, like any other global metropolis, is extremely professional. One must adhere to commitments, timelines, and respect for contractual obligations. Even though it is a relatively newer economy, it sets out to compete with the global giants.”

And in return it rewards you with “great opportunities, and support to nurture your own growth.

“Further, being a multi-national and multi-cultural country, tolerance and respect for other people’s values is top priority” in order to live in the city.

Ultimately what counts is being “brutally obsessed with your fundamentals, with your skillset, with your craft, with your art. Build that base and then come to Dubai and shine in front of the world.”

