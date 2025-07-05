AIRLINK 153.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.43%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-05

Govt to give away 4,500 scholarships to students from Afghanistan

Naveed Siddiqui Published 05 Jul, 2025 05:57am

ISLAMABAD: Government of Pakistan has decided to award 4,500 scholarships to students from Afghanistan under mega initiative of Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarships Programme, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) announced the decision on Friday.

As many as 350 Afghan students have reached Pakistan initially to pursue studies in top-tier Pakistani universities across diverse disciplines under the HEC Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarships to Afghan Students (Prime Minister’s Directives).

The HEC held a reception to welcome the students at the HEC Regional Centre, Peshawar.

In addition, 50 PhDs and 100 Master’s students will also join in September 2025 to pursue their education in Pakistan.

The development marks a significant milestone in academic cooperation and people-to-people relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The students will undergo a specially-designed preparatory course before their admission in the fall semester.

On their arrival, the students were received by In-charge HEC Regional Centre Peshawar Nasir Shah and Project Director Allama Iqbal Scholarships Programme Jehanzeb Khan.

Representatives of National University of Technology (NUTECH) Islamabad and National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences (NUCES-FAST) Faisalabad were also present on the occasion.

The Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarships Programme reflects the shared commitment of Pakistan and Afghanistan to deepening educational collaboration with a spirit of Islamic brotherhood and neighbourhood.

