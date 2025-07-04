Punjab sets 5m-acre rice sowing target

LAHORE: The Punjab has set a target of cultivating rice on five million acres of land in the province during the current season.

The rice cultivation plan and target was set at a meeting of the provincial rice management committee held here on Thursday with the Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo in the chair.

The Secretary Agriculture Punjab stated that the target for rice cultivation in the province has been set at 5 million acres for this year. He further added that a comprehensive strategy has been developed to improve the quality and yield of rice. Additionally, technical guidance is being provided to farmers to produce rice that meets export standards.

During the meeting, Secretary Agriculture Punjab directed the preparation of a long-term strategy to increase rice exports. He emphasized that modern mechanized harvesting of paddy is the need of the hour. The Government of Punjab is facilitating farmers and stakeholders with access to high-tech machinery. The safe use of agricultural pesticides on the paddy crop is also being ensured.

He remarked that the establishment of the Eurofins Lab is a significant milestone towards boosting rice exports. The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force) Punjab, Muhammad Shabbir Ahmed Khan.

