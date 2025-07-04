AIRLINK 152.83 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.57%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
CPHL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.24%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.68%)
HUBC 141.40 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (2.26%)
HUMNL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.31%)
MLCF 83.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
OGDC 229.09 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (2.77%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIAHCLA 20.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
POWER 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
PPL 175.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (1.76%)
PRL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.66%)
PTC 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.12%)
SEARL 100.78 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.83%)
SSGC 44.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
SYM 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 58.24 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.8%)
WAVESAPP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
YOUW 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.16%)
BR100 13,338 Increased By 62 (0.47%)
BR30 39,308 Increased By 482.7 (1.24%)
KSE100 130,687 Increased By 342.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 39,945 Increased By 37.2 (0.09%)
Markets Print 2025-07-04

Punjab sets 5m-acre rice sowing target

Zahid Baig Published 04 Jul, 2025 06:02am

LAHORE: The Punjab has set a target of cultivating rice on five million acres of land in the province during the current season.

The rice cultivation plan and target was set at a meeting of the provincial rice management committee held here on Thursday with the Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo in the chair.

The Secretary Agriculture Punjab stated that the target for rice cultivation in the province has been set at 5 million acres for this year. He further added that a comprehensive strategy has been developed to improve the quality and yield of rice. Additionally, technical guidance is being provided to farmers to produce rice that meets export standards.

During the meeting, Secretary Agriculture Punjab directed the preparation of a long-term strategy to increase rice exports. He emphasized that modern mechanized harvesting of paddy is the need of the hour. The Government of Punjab is facilitating farmers and stakeholders with access to high-tech machinery. The safe use of agricultural pesticides on the paddy crop is also being ensured.

He remarked that the establishment of the Eurofins Lab is a significant milestone towards boosting rice exports. The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force) Punjab, Muhammad Shabbir Ahmed Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

