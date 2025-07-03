Consumers lack protection: Ogra failing to act against gas companies: PAC report

ISLAMABAD: Gas consumers currently lack protection from gas companies (SNGPL, SSGC) due to the absence of a punitive mechanism within the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra).

An Audit Report for 2022-23, presented to a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) sub-committee on Wednesday, reveals that the Ogra is failing to act against gas companies.

These companies are engaging in excessive billing, imposing tampering charges that Ogra itself has previously set aside, installing meters incorrectly, failing to deliver gas bills, levying unjustified late payment surcharges (LPS), issuing prolonged provisional bills, and causing delays in reconnection.

During audit of Ogra for the fiscal year 2021-22, it was observed that consumer complaints were not addressed by the gas companies at the very initial stage when the consumer contacted and visited their offices.

This compelled few consumers to approach Ogra for the resolution of their complaints. Although on the intervention of authority, consumers did receive relief, however, neither punitive action was taken against the gas companies nor against the persons at fault.

Further, audit requisitioned the details of weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual reports, returns received from gas companies to ascertain how many complaints were received and disposed of by them at their level but the same was not provided.

