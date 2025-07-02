NDMA issues heavy rain forecast, flood alerts for several regions

The National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) on Wednesday issued a nationwide alert as the ongoing monsoon spell from July 2 to July 8, 2025, is expected to bring widespread rains and trigger potential flooding across various regions of the country.

According to the alert, heavy rainfall is expected between July 5 and 8 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and northeastern Punjab, which may cause urban flooding in cities like Lahore, Sialkot, and Narowal, and hill torrents in DG Khan and Rajanpur districts.

The NEOC has also warned of a high water flow in the Kabul River and Tarbela Dam, while Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) in Gilgit-Baltistan may worsen the situation in the northern highlands. There is also a risk of landslides in mountainous areas.

NDMA issues impact-based weather alerts as monsoon rains lash Pakistan

Flash flooding is expected in seasonal streams, including Deg, Bein, and Palkhu Nullahs, the statement said.

The NDMA has urged citizens to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures, especially in vulnerable areas.

People are advised to stay away from weak structures and electric poles, avoid unnecessary travel during storms due to reduced visibility, and check weather forecasts before heading to tourist destinations.