NDMA issues impact-based weather alerts as monsoon rains lash Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published June 27, 2025 Updated June 27, 2025 06:09pm

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday issued impact-based weather alerts for large parts of Pakistan as heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected to affect multiple regions over the next 12 to 24 hours.

According to the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC), major districts in Sindh, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Nawabshah, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Badin, Khairpur, Sanghar, and Jamshoro, are likely to experience intermittent thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours.

The conditions may result in urban flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

In Punjab, upper and central regions, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Murree, Galiyat, Mianwali, Gujranwala, Sargodha, and Islamabad, are forecast to receive substantial rainfall.

Nine dead, 14 missing as flash flood sweeps tourists in Swat River

Authorities warned of localized flooding and possible disruptions to transport and routine activities.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also bracing for widespread monsoon activity. Districts such as Swat, Chitral, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Peshawar, and Waziristan are at risk of flash floods and landslides, especially in mountainous terrain.

Parts of northern Balochistan may also be affected by the same weather system, though the immediate alerts remain focused on the three aforementioned provinces.

NDMA predicts rain, stormy weather across major cities from June 25 to July 1

The NDMA has urged Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), district administrations, and line departments to implement preemptive measures and activate contingency plans to mitigate the potential impact of severe weather events.

The general public has been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from vulnerable infrastructure, and follow official advisories.

