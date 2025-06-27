NDMA issues impact-based weather alerts as monsoon rains lash Pakistan

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday issued impact-based weather alerts for large parts of Pakistan as heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected to affect multiple regions over the next 12 to 24 hours.

According to the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC), major districts in Sindh, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Nawabshah, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Badin, Khairpur, Sanghar, and Jamshoro, are likely to experience intermittent thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours.

The conditions may result in urban flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

In Punjab, upper and central regions, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Murree, Galiyat, Mianwali, Gujranwala, Sargodha, and Islamabad, are forecast to receive substantial rainfall.

Authorities warned of localized flooding and possible disruptions to transport and routine activities.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also bracing for widespread monsoon activity. Districts such as Swat, Chitral, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Peshawar, and Waziristan are at risk of flash floods and landslides, especially in mountainous terrain.

Parts of northern Balochistan may also be affected by the same weather system, though the immediate alerts remain focused on the three aforementioned provinces.

The NDMA has urged Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), district administrations, and line departments to implement preemptive measures and activate contingency plans to mitigate the potential impact of severe weather events.

The general public has been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from vulnerable infrastructure, and follow official advisories.