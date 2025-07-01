Sharjeel calls upon political parties to lay their focus on economy

HYDERABAD: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that in the current political climate, there is no race for the office of Prime Minister; instead, it is time for all political parties to work earnestly towards the country’s development and economic revival.

Speaking to the media at Rawal House, Rahuki, he emphasised that Pakistan has achieved a great and historic victory, and now a similar success must be pursued in the economic sphere.

Memon, who is also provincial minister for information, transport, and mass transit, said that Pakistan’s global standing, including the value of its passport, has improved. He said that the nation is now fully aware of the enemy’s proxy war being waged within Pakistan. He said our youth are courageously fighting terrorists day and night, and our defense forces possess the strength and capability to deliver a decisive blow to India.

Memon said that at this critical time, the pursuit of power should not be anyone’s priority. Instead, it is the government’s responsibility to take the opposition on board in order to steer the country out of its current challenges.

Criticizing former Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said that Khan should apologise to the nation for incidents such as those of May 9. He added that PTI has effectively sidelined itself, and internal divisions within the party have now become evident.

He said that in politics, opportunities are given to everyone, and everyone makes mistakes, but Imran Khan should open his eyes now and recognize the double-dealing elements around him.

Speaking about the Sindh government, he said that the Chief Minister has put all relevant institutions on high alert in view of the anticipated floods and rains. He expressed serious concerns over the ongoing electricity crisis, stating that Hyderabad is facing up to 20 hours of load shedding, which is causing widespread suffering.

He criticized the poor performance of Discos and urged the federal government to hold these power companies accountable and provide relief to the common people.

