Domestic consumers: Pakistan govt hikes gas fixed charges

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has approved increase in the fixed charges for domestic gas consumers of both gas companies (SNGPL/ SSGC) by Rs150 (protected) and Rs400 (non-protected) effective from July 1, 2025. With an average 10 percent tariff hike will applicable to the power sector, bulk consumers, and general industry (process).

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), on Friday, approved the summary submitted by the Petroleum Division, seeking approval for a revised natural gas pricing structure for the fiscal year 2025–26.

The ECC considered the proposed adjustments in energy sector tariffs and decided to maintain gas prices to protect household consumers with only fixed charges re-adjusted in domestic sector to recover the asset costs. It also allowed price of gas for bulk consumers, power plants operating on natural gas and industry to be increased by an average value of around 10 percent.

The committee approved a raise in gas tariff to bulk consumers from Rs2,900 per mmbtu to Rs3,075 per mmbtu. For power sector tariff has revised from Rs1,050 per mmbtu to Rs1,313 per mmbtu. For general industry (process) tariff was revised from Rs2,150 to Rs2,350 per mmbtu.

The minimum bill for protected and non-protected consumer will be calculated at the first tariff slab of each category. Power tariff would also be stand revised for PPL’s gas supply to Guddu, and Mari Energies’ gas supply to Foundation Power.

According to the summary submitted for consideration of ECC, it argues that only room to revise prices is available in the domestic sector slabs, wherein, a huge cross-subsidy is involved which is estimated at Rs168 billion per annum at current prices.

Government is already engaged with IMF under the resilience sustainability facility to replace cross-subsidies with direct or budgeted subsides in commensuration with income levels of the domestic consumers under the BISP. As per the reform measure, the framework for replacing the cross-subsidy would be developed by June 2026 following the model being pursued by Power Division which is expected to be rolled out in 2027.

Petroleum Division worked out option whereby revision in the gas tariff, as well as, fixed charge has been proposed; however, in order to lower the impact of price revision in domestic sector, the revision in bulk domestic, industry (process) and power sector, which is unchanged since February 2023, has also been approved.

The revisions in gas tariff are estimated to meet Rs41 billion revenue deficit of SNGPL and it would also generate Rs31 billion surplus for SSGC which would be utilised to meet prior revenue shortfall of SSGC which are around Rs565 billion.

