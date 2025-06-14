SNGPL, SSGC: Weighted average price of imported RLNG cut slightly

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Friday notified a slight reduction in the weighted average price of imported Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for both gas companies – the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) with effect from June 1, in a monthly review.

The Ogra states, “The slight decrease in RLNG prices is due to slight decrease in Terminal charges”.

Terminal charges have gone down to $0.4704 per mmbtu from $0.4843 in previous month.

The price has been worked out base at ten RLNG cargoes arrived under long term contracts.

The oil and gas regulator set $11.0154 per mmbtu RLNG price for transmission and $11.7816 per mmbtu for distribution for SNGPL consumers which is slightly low on month-to-month basis (May).

In previous month, the transmission cost was $11.0257 per mmbtu and $11.7925 per mmbtu for distribution for SNGPL.

A 0.09 percent or $0.0103 per mmbtu reduction has been recorded.

Whereas, the regulator set $9.7284 per mmbtu for RLNG price for transmission and $10.8650 per mmbtu for distribution for SSGC consumers which is slightly low on month-to-month basis (May).

In the previous month, the transmission cost was $9.7367 per mmbtu and $10.8742 per mmbtu for distribution for SSGC. A 0.08 percent or $0.0092 per mmbtu reduction has been recorded.

