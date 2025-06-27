AIRLINK 142.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
Markets

Gold price per tola falls Rs5,000 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published June 27, 2025 Updated June 27, 2025 04:49pm

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Friday in line with their rise in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs351,000 after a loss of Rs5,000 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs300,925 after a fall of Rs4,287.

On Thursday, gold price per tola reached Rs356,000 after a gain of Rs1,335.

The international rate of gold also decreased today. The rate was at $3,290 per ounce (with a premium of $20), after it lost $53, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola decreased by Rs68 to reach Rs3,782.

