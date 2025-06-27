Gold price per tola falls Rs5,000 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Friday in line with their rise in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs351,000 after a loss of Rs5,000 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs300,925 after a fall of Rs4,287.

On Thursday, gold price per tola reached Rs356,000 after a gain of Rs1,335.

The international rate of gold also decreased today. The rate was at $3,290 per ounce (with a premium of $20), after it lost $53, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola decreased by Rs68 to reach Rs3,782.