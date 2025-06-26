Gold price per tola gains Rs1,335 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Thursday in line with their rise in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs356,000 after a gain of Rs1,335 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs305,212 after a rise of Rs1,144.

On Wednesday, gold price per tola reached Rs354,665 after a gain of Rs300.

The international rate of gold also increased today. The rate was at $3,340 per ounce (with a premium of $20), after it gained $13, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola increased by Rs86 to reach Rs3,850.