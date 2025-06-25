PSB disburses Rs8.2m in cash awards to athletes, Rs63.9m in grants to sports federations

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Wednesday distributed Rs8.2 million in cash awards to 36 national athletes and disbursed Rs63.9 million in grants to 22 sports federations, in a major move to promote sports development across the country.

The ceremony was held in Islamabad to honour national athletes who have earned international recognition through their recent performances.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Inter-Provincial Coordination, Rana Sanaullah Khan, was the chief guest at the event, accompanied by Federal Secretary Mohiuddin Wani and PSB Director General Muhammad Yasir Pirzada.

Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem received the highest individual award of Rs2 million for winning a gold medal, while his coach Salman Iqbal Butt was awarded Rs600,000.

In snooker, Ahsan Ramzan and Muhammad Asif were awarded Rs500,000 each for their bronze and gold medal achievements, respectively. Muhammad Naseem Akhtar received Rs100,000 for securing a bronze.

In table tennis, Abdal Muhammad Khan earned Rs250,000 for a silver medal in the U-15 singles, while he and Zunaira Khan received Rs187,500 each for a silver medal in mixed doubles.

Team event players Abdal, Noor Khan, Taha Bilal, Abu Huraira, Attaul Manan, and Moosa Asif received Rs75,000 each.

Special Olympics athletes were also recognised for their performance at the World Winter Games.

Abdul Saboor Ahmad was awarded Rs250,000 for a gold and Rs100,000 for a bronze. Muhammad Afaq Khan, Muhammad Moazzam Iqbal, and Muneeb ur Rehman each received Rs250,000 for their gold medals, while relay team members were given Rs150,000 each.

In addition to the cash awards, the PSB distributed Rs63.9 million in financial grants to 22 national sports federations under annual and special categories.

These included:

Athletics Federation of Pakistan: Rs10 million

National Rifle Association: Rs7 million

Pakistan Handball Federation: Rs5 million

Pakistan Squash Federation: Rs5 million

Pakistan Volleyball Federation: Rs5 million

Pakistan Wrestling Federation: Rs3 million

Pakistan Karate Federation: Rs3 million

Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation: Rs2 million

Winter Sports Federation Pakistan: Rs2 million

Pakistan Swimming Federation: Rs2.25 million

Pakistan Table Tennis Federation: Rs2.25 million

Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation: Rs2.5 million

Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation: Rs2.5 million

Pakistan Judo Federation: Rs1 million

Pakistan Sailing Federation: Rs1 million

Pakistan Wushu Federation: Rs1 million

Pakistan Rugby Union: Rs1.1 million

Pakistan Badminton Federation: Rs1.1 million

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation: Rs1.1 million

Pakistan Tennis Federation: Rs1 million

Alpine Club of Pakistan: Rs2.1 million

Pakistan Kabaddi Federation: Rs3 million

Of the total disbursement, Rs32.9 million were allocated as annual grants, while Rs31 million were provided under the special grant category.

The PSB said the financial support reflects the government’s continued commitment to strengthening the country’s sports infrastructure and incentivising high-performing athletes across disciplines.