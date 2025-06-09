AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
Sports

PSB welcomes FIFA school football program invitation

BR Web Desk Published 09 Jun, 2025 05:30pm

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Monday welcomed FIFA’s exclusive invitation to the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) to join the ‘Football for Schools’ (F4S) programme, calling it a timely and positive development in the country’s football journey.

According to the PSB, the recent completion of elections and formal reconstitution of the PFF mark a new beginning for football in Pakistan. FIFA’s invitation is being seen as a golden opportunity to promote football at the grassroots level, particularly among school-aged children.

If Pakistan confirms its participation, FIFA will provide 164,940 footballs for children aged 4 to 14 across primary and secondary schools, along with a one-time grant of USD 50,000 to help launch the initiative effectively.

A PSB spokesperson stated that this is a step in the right direction.

With the reorganisation of the Football Federation now complete, we have a real chance to revive sports at the school level, promote healthy activities, and connect our youth with the spirit of the game.“

As part of the initiative, schools and educators will gain access to a dedicated Football for Schools mobile application featuring training content and instructional guidance.

In addition, FIFA will send a team of experts to conduct capacity-building workshops, either online or on-ground, to enhance the skills of physical education instructors in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Sports Board reaffirmed its full support for the initiative and expressed hope that the Pakistan Football Federation will seize this international opportunity to lay the foundation for a brighter future for football in the country, starting from the schools.

