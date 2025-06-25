BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from June 24, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- PM, Saudi Crown Prince discuss Middle East situation, regional peace efforts
- Lahore High Court rejects Imran Khan’s 8 bail petitions in May 9 cases
- Pakistan welcomes Iran-Israel ceasefire, urges adherence to UN charter for regional peace
- National EV Policy: Atlas Honda to launch electric scooter in Pakistan this fiscal year
- PIA resumes flight operations to Gulf countries following Iran-Israel ceasefire
