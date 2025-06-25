AIRLINK 143.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.21%)
BOP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
CPHL 83.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.43%)
FCCL 45.70 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.44%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
FLYNG 55.55 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.93%)
HUBC 139.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
KEL 5.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
MLCF 85.65 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.01%)
OGDC 217.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.45%)
PACE 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.15%)
PAEL 40.50 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (5.22%)
PIAHCLA 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.15%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
POWER 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
PPL 168.66 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.69%)
PRL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.24%)
PTC 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.53%)
SEARL 86.01 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.34%)
SSGC 42.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.29%)
SYM 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TELE 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.87%)
TPLP 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
TRG 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.63%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.11%)
YOUW 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.8%)
BR100 12,570 Increased By 96.6 (0.77%)
BR30 38,003 Increased By 182.2 (0.48%)
KSE100 123,240 Increased By 993.2 (0.81%)
KSE30 37,625 Increased By 341.2 (0.92%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 24, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 25 Jun, 2025 08:50am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PM, Saudi Crown Prince discuss Middle East situation, regional peace efforts

Read here for details.

  • Lahore High Court rejects Imran Khan’s 8 bail petitions in May 9 cases

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan welcomes Iran-Israel ceasefire, urges adherence to UN charter for regional peace

Read here for details.

  • National EV Policy: Atlas Honda to launch electric scooter in Pakistan this fiscal year

Read here for details.

  • PIA resumes flight operations to Gulf countries following Iran-Israel ceasefire

Read here for details.

