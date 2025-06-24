Pakistan welcomes Iran-Israel ceasefire, urges adherence to UN charter for regional peace

Pakistan on Tuesday welcomed the recently announced ceasefire between Iran and Israel, calling on all parties to uphold the truce and prioritize diplomatic solutions to de-escalate tensions in the volatile Middle East.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) expressed support for the ceasefire agreement and emphasized the need for sustained dialogue to ensure long-term stability in the region.

Trump says Iran-Israel ceasefire in force

“Pakistan welcomes the announcement of the ceasefire understanding between Iran and Israel, and calls on the relevant parties to uphold the ceasefire. We also welcome and support the efforts aimed at reviving dialogue and diplomacy in the region.”

Reiterating Islamabad’s stance on conflict resolution, the statement added: “Pakistan believes that peace and stability in the region can only be achieved through strict adherence to the purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter and by refraining from the use of force.”

The FO further affirmed that Pakistan “will continue to support all efforts” aimed at fostering peace, signaling its commitment to multilateral diplomacy.

The ceasefire, reportedly brokered by Qatar and the US, comes after weeks of heightened hostilities, including Israeli strikes on Iran and retaliatory missile attacks by Tehran.