Lahore High Court rejects Imran Khan’s 8 bail petitions in May 9 cases

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday rejected post-arrest bail petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in eight cases related to May 9 riots, Aaj News reported.

A division bench of the high court, presided over by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, announced the verdict, which had been reserved on Monday.

The PTI founder’s counsel had filed bail pleas in eight separate cases in the LHC, including the attack on Jinnah House, Askari Tower, and Shadman Police Station, after an anti-terrorism court had dismissed these petitions.

During the proceedings, a prosecutor had maintained that Imran Khan had directed party workers and leaders to attack military installations if he were arrested.

The prosecutor informed the court that the PTI founder incited public sentiment against state institutions following his ouster from power.

He further stated that the former prime minister had refused to undergo both polygraph and photogrammetric testing and had repeatedly defied orders issued by the trial court.

Imran Khan’s legal counsel, Barrister Salman Safdar, contended that his client was falsely implicated in these cases at a later stage, arguing that Khan had already been in custody on May 9 when the incidents occurred.

The prosecutor also told the court that the May 9 riots resulted in damage worth Rs40 million to police equipment, while the attack on the Lahore Corps Commander’s residence, known as Jinnah House, alone caused losses exceeding Rs520 million.

Last month, an Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad sentenced 11 individuals, including PTI Member of the National Assembly Abdul Latif, to a total of 15 years and 4 months in prison, along with financial penalties.

The case stemmed from an incident on March 18, 2023, when a large number of PTI supporters accompanied Imran Khan to the Judicial Complex. Protesters forcibly removed security barriers, stormed the premises, damaged property, and disrupted court proceedings.