PM, Saudi Crown Prince discuss Middle East situation, regional peace efforts

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Tuesday, discussing regional developments and reaffirming bilateral ties.

During what the Prime Minister’s Office described as a “warm and cordial” exchange, the Prime Minister extended greetings and best wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. He also congratulated the Crown Prince on the successful completion of Hajj 2025 and thanked the Saudi leadership for its hospitality to Pakistani pilgrims.

The Prime Minister expressed Pakistan’s deep appreciation for the Kingdom’s “steadfast support” during the recent standoff with India. He reiterated Islamabad’s readiness to engage in meaningful dialogue with New Delhi on all core issues, including Jammu and Kashmir, water, trade, and terrorism.

The two leaders also discussed the evolving situation in the Middle East. The Prime Minister voiced concern over the Iran-Israel conflict, calling for its immediate de-escalation and a peaceful resolution through diplomacy.

He emphasized the importance of adhering to international law and the UN Charter, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s “unwavering support” for Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Prime Minister Sharif lauded Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s leadership and efforts for regional peace, describing the Kingdom as a “peacemaker” and a leader of the Muslim world.

The Crown Prince, in turn, thanked the Prime Minister for his call and Pakistan’s solidarity. He acknowledged Islamabad’s constructive role in supporting a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis and reiterated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to fostering stability across the Middle East.