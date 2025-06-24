AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (9.7%)
BOP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.4%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.3%)
CPHL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 7.61 (10%)
FCCL 44.61 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (10.01%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (9.98%)
FLYNG 53.97 Increased By ▲ 4.91 (10.01%)
HUBC 139.70 Increased By ▲ 7.71 (5.84%)
HUMNL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (8.02%)
KEL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.18%)
KOSM 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.8%)
MLCF 83.96 Increased By ▲ 7.63 (10%)
OGDC 218.60 Increased By ▲ 14.74 (7.23%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.72%)
PAEL 38.49 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (10%)
PIAHCLA 21.80 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.22%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (8.13%)
POWER 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.86%)
PPL 167.50 Increased By ▲ 14.17 (9.24%)
PRL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (10%)
PTC 23.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (10.02%)
SEARL 85.72 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (10%)
SSGC 41.90 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (7.99%)
SYM 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (10.04%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.46%)
TPLP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.05%)
TRG 55.75 Increased By ▲ 4.66 (9.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.02%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.15%)
YOUW 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.19%)
BR100 12,474 Increased By 699.5 (5.94%)
BR30 37,821 Increased By 2846.2 (8.14%)
KSE100 122,247 Increased By 6079.2 (5.23%)
KSE30 37,284 Increased By 1876.5 (5.3%)
Jun 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM, Saudi Crown Prince discuss Middle East situation, regional peace efforts

BR Web Desk Published June 24, 2025

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Tuesday, discussing regional developments and reaffirming bilateral ties.

During what the Prime Minister’s Office described as a “warm and cordial” exchange, the Prime Minister extended greetings and best wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. He also congratulated the Crown Prince on the successful completion of Hajj 2025 and thanked the Saudi leadership for its hospitality to Pakistani pilgrims.

The Prime Minister expressed Pakistan’s deep appreciation for the Kingdom’s “steadfast support” during the recent standoff with India. He reiterated Islamabad’s readiness to engage in meaningful dialogue with New Delhi on all core issues, including Jammu and Kashmir, water, trade, and terrorism.

Pakistan welcomes Iran-Israel ceasefire, urges adherence to UN charter for regional peace

The two leaders also discussed the evolving situation in the Middle East. The Prime Minister voiced concern over the Iran-Israel conflict, calling for its immediate de-escalation and a peaceful resolution through diplomacy.

He emphasized the importance of adhering to international law and the UN Charter, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s “unwavering support” for Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Prime Minister Sharif lauded Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s leadership and efforts for regional peace, describing the Kingdom as a “peacemaker” and a leader of the Muslim world.

The Crown Prince, in turn, thanked the Prime Minister for his call and Pakistan’s solidarity. He acknowledged Islamabad’s constructive role in supporting a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis and reiterated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to fostering stability across the Middle East.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman PM Shehbaz Sharif Middle East crisis

Comments

200 characters

PM, Saudi Crown Prince discuss Middle East situation, regional peace efforts

Oil prices drop nearly 6% as Israel-Iran ceasefire reduces Middle East supply risk

KSE-100 settles with over 6,000 points gain amid ceasefire reports

Israel reports waves of Iranian missiles, soon after Trump announced ceasefire

FBR extends deadline for electronic integration of sales tax system by one month

Rupee records slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan welcomes Iran-Israel ceasefire, urges adherence to UN charter for regional peace

Pakistan seeks fourth restructuring of $393.73mn WB-funded higher education project

NDMA predicts rain, stormy weather across major cities from June 25 to July 1

Security forces eliminate 11 Indian-sponsored terrorists in Waziristan operation: ISPR

Read more stories