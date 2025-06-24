National EV Policy: Atlas Honda to launch electric scooter in Pakistan this fiscal year

Atlas Honda announced on Tuesday of launching an electric scooter tailored for Pakistani consumers in the current fiscal year.

As per an official notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company announced its intention following the government’s announcement of the National Electric Vehicle Policy.

As per Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan, the new EV policy was aligned with the prime minister’s vision of promoting clean, sustainable, and affordable transportation while encouraging local industry and protecting the environment.

Akhtar said one of the major targets under the policy was to ensure that 30% of all new vehicles sold in Pakistan by 2030 would be electric.

The transition is projected to save 2.07 billion litres of fuel annually, amounting to nearly $1 billion in foreign exchange savings.

Meanwhile, Honda said that it was working closely with regulatory bodies to secure permissions and approvals to ensure a smooth rollout.

“After completing the necessary quality and road tests, the company plans to launch the product in the current financial year,” the company wrote to PSX.

Honda has tested Electric Vehicle (EVs) in the past. In 2023, the company unveiled its electric scooter ‘BENLEY e’ during a ‘soft’ launch at its Sheikhupura factory.

According to industry experts, the entry of Atlas Honda, a leading player in Pakistan’s two-wheeler market, is expected to significantly boost the adoption of electric bikes in the country.

With approximately 26 million bikes on Pakistani roads contributing heavily to carbon emissions, the shift to electric bikes could make a substantial impact.

According to reports, road traffic is a major contributor to carbon emissions in Pakistan.