NA approves 69 demands for grants worth Rs1.65trn

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly approved as many as 69 demands for grants at cost of Rs1.65 trillion without any cut motions for various federal ministries and divisions during the financial year ending on June 30, 2026.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb presented demands for grants to meet expenditure during the financial year ending on June 30, 2026 in the house for approval. The House approved these demands with majority of votes.

The finance minister presented the demands for grants of various ministries and divisions including the Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Division, Communications Division along with its miscellaneous expenditures, Pakistan Post Office Department, Defense Production Division, Economic Affairs Division, Federal Education and Professional Training Division, the Higher Education Commission (HEC), the National Rahmatul-Lil-Aalameen WaKhatamun Nabiyyin Authority, National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), National Heritage and Culture Division, Foreign Affairs Division and Foreign Missions, Housing and Works Division, Industries and Production Division, and the Information and Broadcasting Division including its miscellaneous expenditures.

The minister also presented demands for grants of Information Technology and Telecommunication Division, Inter-Provincial Coordination Division, Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, and States and Frontier Regions Division, Law and Justice Division, Federal Judicial Academy, Federal Shariat Court, Council of Islamic Ideology, National Accountability Bureau, District Judiciary, Islamabad Capital Territory, Maritime Affairs Division, National Assembly, the Senate, and the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division.

He also presented demands for grants for the Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Division, Parliamentary Affairs Division, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division, Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Pakistan Baitul Mal, Privatisation Division, Railways Division, Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Division, Science and Technology Division and Water Resources Division etc.

