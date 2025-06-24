Pakistan govt presents Rs28.77bn charged expenditures

ISLAMABAD: The federal government presented Rs28.774 trillion charged expenditure including in demands for grants and appropriation for the financial year ending on June 30, 2026, in the National Assembly for discussion.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb presented charged expenditure including demands for grants and appropriation in the house for discussion.

The opposition members severely criticised the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for providing demands for grants and claimed that the ECP has failed to hold free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

Projected expenditure rise in budget FY26

According to documents tabled in the National Assembly, there is Rs14 trillion repayment of domestic debt, Rs7.197 trillion for servicing of domestic debt, Rs5.48 trillion foreign loans repayment, Rs1.01 trillion servicing of foreign debt, Rs9.869 billion for election, Rs6.65 billion for Supreme Court, Rs2.17 billion for Islamabad High Court (IHC), Rs774.95 billion for external development loans and advances by the federal government, Rs6.85 billion for National Assembly, Rs6.174 billion for the Senate and Rs1.76 billion for Staff Household and Allowances of the President (personal).

There is also Rs1.64 billion for Wafaqi Mohtasib, Rs5.93 billion for Superannuation Allowance and Pensions, Rs60 billion for grants, subsidies and miscellaneous expenditure, Rs9 billion for audit, Rs199.8 billion for repayment of short-term foreign credits and Rs933.74 million for staff household and allowances of the President (public), etc.

