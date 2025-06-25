Punjab budget reflects deliberate realignment of fiscal priorities?

LAHORE: The structure of the Punjab budget for FY 2025–26 reflects a deliberate and disciplined realignment of fiscal priorities.

While curtailing non-essential current expenditure, the government has expanded development spending through the largest-ever Annual Development Programme (ADP) in Punjab’s history, with 47.3% increase over previous year’s ADP.

This expansion has been made possible through robust public financial management reforms, including but not limited to the successful retirement of unsustainable commodity operations debt.

As per budget document, this year’s budget reflects a strategic shift from foundational infrastructure to transformative development. While the first year focused on road connectivity and basic service delivery, FY 2025–26 marks the next logical step i.e., empowering communities through integrated urban development and rural uplift. Transport has emerged as a key priority with a focus on expanding eco-friendly public mobility options, including the introduction of electric buses to reduce urban congestion and environmental impact.

The Punjab government has also placed unprecedented emphasis on education—expanding access through scholarships, laptops, school meals, and higher education grants. Health remains a cornerstone, with flagship health initiatives such as Medical City, free medicine, and new centres for cancer and cardiac care. New frontiers in IT, affordable Housing and Climate Action signal the province’s ambition to build an inclusive, forward-looking economy, the budget document reveals.

On the other hand, the Punjab government, in view of its rapidly increasing annual pension expense and burgeoning accrued pension liabilities accorded approval of the Defined Contribution Pension Scheme. Under the scheme, employees would be contributing for its pension contrary to the defined benefit scheme where government finances solely to the pension. This would significantly reduce the piling of accrued liability, and this has been enacted for the employees joining the government service on or after January 08, 2024.

Moreover, the Punjab government has implemented the deregulation of commodity operations of wheat which previously was financed through commercial borrowing from the financial institutions. The scheme had accumulated a circular debt of Rs 629 billion outstanding at June 2022 due to unfunded general subsidy expenditure.

The government has eliminated this debt from provincial revenues leading to reduction of commodity debt outstanding down to Rs 13.9 billion at April`25, which is fully backed by the wheat stock leveraging the saving of future debt service in the range of approximately Rs 50 billion per annum.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025