Pakistan Print 2025-06-24

Attacks on Iran: If we don’t speak, next they will come to Pakistan: Bilawal

Naveed Butt Published June 24, 2025 Updated June 24, 2025 08:33am

ISLAMABAD: Regarding the military attacks of Israel and America on Iran, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that first they came to Lebanon, then to Yemen, and now to Iran, if we don't speak up, they will come to us, and there will be no one to speak up.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on Monday, he said that that we strongly condemn the attacks on Iran's nuclear sites. “Israel attacked Iran based on lies. We condemn it. Iran's sovereignty was violated. Iran's military leadership was targeted not on the battlefield but in their homes. Iranian scientists were targeted. The biggest violation is the attack on Iran's nuclear facilities.”

He said that the United States (US) attacked Iran's nuclear sites. US carried out strikes at Iranian nuclear sites. Had there been a spread of radiations due to the attack, it would have impacted the entire region, especially Pakistan. The people of America do not support this war.

The PPP chairman said that earlier this was said about Iraq and now it has been said about Iran that they have weapons of mass destruction. “First, they came to Lebanon, then to Yemen and now to Iran. If we do not speak up now, then when they come to us, there will be no one to speak up. The Israeli regime must be stopped,” he said.

