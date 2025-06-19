BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from June 18, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- GST on imported solar panels reduced to 10pc
- Pakistan secures $1 billion financing facility with ADB-backed guarantee
- PIA resumes Lahore-Paris flights after 5 years
- Careem to end ride-hailing services in Pakistan, blames ‘challenging macroeconomic reality’
- Five Pakistanis feared dead after shipwreck off the coast of Libya
- President Trump hosts Field Marshal Munir over lunch at White House
