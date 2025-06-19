Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

GST on imported solar panels reduced to 10pc

Pakistan secures $1 billion financing facility with ADB-backed guarantee

PIA resumes Lahore-Paris flights after 5 years

Careem to end ride-hailing services in Pakistan, blames ‘challenging macroeconomic reality’

Five Pakistanis feared dead after shipwreck off the coast of Libya

President Trump hosts Field Marshal Munir over lunch at White House

