Jun 20, 2025

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 18, 2025
BR Web Desk Published June 19, 2025

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • GST on imported solar panels reduced to 10pc

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan secures $1 billion financing facility with ADB-backed guarantee

Read here for details.

  • PIA resumes Lahore-Paris flights after 5 years

Read here for details.

  • Careem to end ride-hailing services in Pakistan, blames ‘challenging macroeconomic reality’

Read here for details.

  • Five Pakistanis feared dead after shipwreck off the coast of Libya

Read here for details.

  • President Trump hosts Field Marshal Munir over lunch at White House

Read here for details.

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

