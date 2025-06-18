Five Pakistanis feared dead after shipwreck off the coast of Libya

At least five Pakistanis are feared dead in a shipwreck near Alshab port in Tripolitania, off the coast of Libya.

As per the International Organization for Migration (IOM), at least 60 refugees and migrants are feared missing and drowned at sea after two shipwrecks off the coast of Libya, while six survived the wreck.

“With dozens feared dead and entire families left in anguish, IOM is once again urging the international community to scale up search and rescue operations and guarantee safe, predictable disembarkation for survivors,” said Othman Belbeisi, Regional Director for Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and all those affected.”

On 12 June, 21 people were reported missing after a shipwreck near Alshab port in Tripolitania, where only five survivors were found, said the press release.

“Among those feared dead are six Eritreans, including three women and three children, five Pakistanis, four Egyptians, and two Sudanese men.

The identities of four others remain unknown.“

The IOM added that the second tragedy occurred on June 13, approximately 35 kilometres west of Tobruk.

“According to the sole survivor, who was rescued by fishermen, 39 people were lost at sea. In the days that followed, three bodies washed ashore: two on Umm Aqiqih beach on 14 June and another on Elramla beach in downtown Tobruk on 15 June. Identification efforts are ongoing, with support from members of the Sudanese community.”

So far in 2025, at least 743 people have died attempting to cross the Mediterranean to Europe, including 538 on the Central Mediterranean route alone.

On April 12, four Pakistani nationals died in a boat capsizing incident off the Harawa coast near Sirte City in eastern Libya.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed to launch an all-out war on the shadowy underworld of human trafficker.

The PM vowed to take decisive action to dismantle trafficking networks operating with alarming impunity.