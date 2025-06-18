AIRLINK 143.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.03%)
BOP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.58%)
FCCL 45.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.99%)
FFL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 54.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-5.19%)
HUBC 133.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.08%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
KOSM 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5%)
MLCF 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.11%)
OGDC 211.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.4%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PAEL 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.7%)
PIAHCLA 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-7.72%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.3%)
POWER 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
PPL 164.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.8%)
PRL 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.33%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.11%)
SEARL 86.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-3.46%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
SYM 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.27%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.67%)
TPLP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.64%)
TRG 63.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-3.13%)
WAVESAPP 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.83%)
YOUW 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
BR100 12,977 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.08%)
BR30 37,256 Decreased By -727.2 (-1.91%)
KSE100 120,466 Decreased By -1505.1 (-1.23%)
KSE30 36,506 Decreased By -406.8 (-1.1%)
Jun 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan secures $1 billion financing facility with ADB-backed guarantee

  • 5-year multi-tranche facility includes both Islamic and conventional tranches
BR Web Desk Published June 18, 2025 Updated June 19, 2025 12:03am

Pakistan’s Ministry of Finance has signed a syndicated term finance facility of $1 billion partially guaranteed by a Policy Based Guarantee of the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) Programme ‘Improved Resource Mobilisation & Utilisation Reform’, according to a statement from Finance Division on Wednesday.

Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) acted as the Sole Islamic Global Coordinator. DIB and Standard Chartered Bank acted as the Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunners.

Other financiers include Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank as the Mandated Lead Arranger and Sharjah Islamic Bank, Ajman Bank and HBL as Arrangers.

ADB approves $800m financing for Pakistan

“The facility is a landmark transaction for the Government of Pakistan that demonstrates strong support from leading financiers in the region,” the Finance Division said.

As per details, this is a 5-year multi-tranche facility including both Islamic and conventional tranches. The Islamic facility was structured to be fully compliant with the Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) standards, and accounts for 89% of the total financing amount. The remaining 11% is from conventional financing.

The transaction is also the first facility supported by ADB’s Policy-Based Guarantee linked to policy reform measures undertaken by an ADB Member Country., i.e Pakistan.

“The ADB Programme is designed to support Pakistan to build long-term fiscal resilience and stability and has supported Pakistan’s re-entry into international commercial markets, with significant interest from Middle Eastern Banks.”

ADB to scale up food security support to $40bn by 2030

Pakistan government has entered into the Middle Eastern financial market after nearly two and a half years, “success of which indicates the renewed trust of the market in the fiscal stability and the overall improvement in the macroeconomic indicators of Pakistan”, the Finance Division said.

“This transaction also marks the beginning of new partnership of Government of Pakistan with Middle Eastern banks.”

ADB Asian Development Bank Finance Division ministry of finance Dubai Islamic Bank Standard Chartered Bank Middle Eastern banks financing facility ADB backed guarantee Policy Based Guarantee ADB Programme

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan secures $1 billion financing facility with ADB-backed guarantee

Power sector: federal cabinet approves Rs1.275trn bank loan to cut circular debt

Fed keeps rates unchanged, sees two cuts in 2025 but less easing in later years

IMF agreed to spare agriculture sector from taxes, says PM Shehbaz

Foreign ministry denies Pakistan-Iran border closure reports

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 1,500 points

India’s Modi maintains there was no US mediation in ceasefire with Pakistan

PIA resumes Lahore-Paris flights after 5 years

Digital sales tax stays with provinces, solar GST cut to 10%: Dar

Iran’s Khamenei rejects Trump’s call for unconditional surrender

Read more stories